PSA: Major Nelson Will Stop By EB Games At Highpoint Today, Warringah Tomorrow

Xbox’s Director of Programming Larry Hryb, aka Major Nelson, is doing a couple of meet-and-greets while he’s in the country.

Hryb, who is no stranger to Australian Xbox fans, is in town after yesterday’s massive showcase. Hryb, who hosts The Major Nelson Podcast and is the voice you hear on every This Week In Xbox video, arrived in Melbourne the day before the event and is making a pit stop at the Highpoint EB Games store for a fan meet-up. If you’re in the area and would like to say hello to the man who has been the public face of Xbox since 2003, this is your chance. Hryb will be in-store from 4 pm to 5 pm today, and he’s bringing prizes and loot with him.

From there, Hryb will make a short trip to New South Wales, appearing at EB Games Warringah tomorrow, Wednesday, June 15, from 4pm to 5pm.

Meet & Greet Xbox’s Major Nelson at our Melbourne and Sydney stores PLUS win AWESOME prizes like an Xbox Series S console, Xbox Game Pass, Xbox gear and MORE! 📍 EB Games Highpoint (VIC): Tues 14 June 4pm – 5pm AEST 📍 EB Games Warringah (NSW): Wed 15 June 4pm – 5pm AEST pic.twitter.com/SmY9XdNSPj — EB Games Australia (@EBGamesAus) June 13, 2022

If you are in are today – join me at the @EBGamesAus store in Highpoint. Then I’ll be heading up to Sydney tomorrow to say hello! https://t.co/Sma5Yx2BWC — Larry Hryb 🇺🇦 (@majornelson) June 13, 2022

There’s no price for admission, tickets, or anything like that. Just roll through, say g’day to the Major, and go in the draw to win yourself an Xbox!

Hryb’s a lovely guy, and he’s been a frequent face at PAX Aus for many years. Please go and say g’day, I’m sure he’d love to meet you.