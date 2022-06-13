See Games Differently

PSA: Major Nelson Will Stop By EB Games At Highpoint Today, Warringah Tomorrow

David Smith

David Smith

Published 1 hour ago: June 14, 2022 at 9:39 am
PSA: Major Nelson Will Stop By EB Games At Highpoint Today, Warringah Tomorrow
Image: EB Games

Xbox’s Director of Programming Larry Hryb, aka Major Nelson, is doing a couple of meet-and-greets while he’s in the country.

Hryb, who is no stranger to Australian Xbox fans, is in town after yesterday’s massive showcase. Hryb, who hosts The Major Nelson Podcast and is the voice you hear on every This Week In Xbox video, arrived in Melbourne the day before the event and is making a pit stop at the Highpoint EB Games store for a fan meet-up. If you’re in the area and would like to say hello to the man who has been the public face of Xbox since 2003, this is your chance. Hryb will be in-store from 4 pm to 5 pm today, and he’s bringing prizes and loot with him.

From there, Hryb will make a short trip to New South Wales, appearing at EB Games Warringah tomorrow, Wednesday, June 15, from 4pm to 5pm.

There’s no price for admission, tickets, or anything like that. Just roll through, say g’day to the Major, and go in the draw to win yourself an Xbox!

Hryb’s a lovely guy, and he’s been a frequent face at PAX Aus for many years. Please go and say g’day, I’m sure he’d love to meet you.

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

David Smith

David Smith

David Smith is the editor of Kotaku Australia. A games journalist and industry observer for nine years, he has previously written for The AU Review and PC World Australia. He has appeared on ABC Radio, covered live events around the world, and is a regular guest on industry panels and podcasts.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.