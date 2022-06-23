PSA: There’s A Fall Guys Jelly Bean Guessing Game At Emporium Melbourne

Fall Guys is doing an IRL jelly bean guessing competition in Melbourne if you want to try to win loot and codes, no obstacle course run required.

The giant tub of jelly beans is located at the Lonsdale Street entrance to Emporium Melbourne. If you happen to be wandering by, you can drop a guess in on-site and see if you win.

To celebrate our Free For All launch, from today to June 26 we’re having a Jelly Bean Guessing Competition! The 2 metre tall jelly bean container will be at the Lonsdale Street entrance of Emporium Melbourne and passers-by can submit their guess on-site for a chance to win! 👑 pic.twitter.com/VrrUWKqtJ6 — Fall Guys ANZ (@FallGuysANZ) June 22, 2022

Jelly beans are fine and everything, but does it capture the manic energy of a Fall Guys match? My plan would have been to have people who wanted lodge a guess dress up in a huge inflatable Fall Guy costume and navigate a mid-mall obstacle course. It would have been both dangerous and wildly over-budget, and that’s why I’m not in marketing, but it would have ruled.

Anyway, what’s up for grabs?

150 x 1kg packets of jelly beans

6 x Fall Guys figurines

1 x Jelly bean vending machine dispenser

1 x Bean bag chair

3 x Fall Guys plushies

1 x Fall Guys beanie

1 x Fall Guys Mohawk Wearable game code

The Fall Guys jelly bean competition will run until July 26, so if you happen to be hitting Melbourne Emporium this weekend, stop by and try your luck.

Fall Guys has just gone free-to-play this week, arriving for the first time on Xbox and Nintendo Switch platforms. Servers might be a bit squishy right now, so remember to be patient if you’re going in.