PSA: There’s A Fall Guys Jelly Bean Guessing Game At Emporium Melbourne

Published 34 mins ago: June 23, 2022 at 10:54 am -
Filed to:emporium melbourne
fall guysmelbournestunts
Image: Fall Guys ANZ on Twitter.

Fall Guys is doing an IRL jelly bean guessing competition in Melbourne if you want to try to win loot and codes, no obstacle course run required.

The giant tub of jelly beans is located at the Lonsdale Street entrance to Emporium Melbourne. If you happen to be wandering by, you can drop a guess in on-site and see if you win.

Jelly beans are fine and everything, but does it capture the manic energy of a Fall Guys match? My plan would have been to have people who wanted lodge a guess dress up in a huge inflatable Fall Guy costume and navigate a mid-mall obstacle course. It would have been both dangerous and wildly over-budget, and that’s why I’m not in marketing, but it would have ruled.

Anyway, what’s up for grabs?

  • 150 x 1kg packets of jelly beans
  • 6 x Fall Guys figurines
  • 1 x Jelly bean vending machine dispenser
  • 1 x Bean bag chair
  • 3 x Fall Guys plushies
  • 1 x Fall Guys beanie
  • 1 x Fall Guys Mohawk Wearable game code

The Fall Guys jelly bean competition will run until July 26, so if you happen to be hitting Melbourne Emporium this weekend, stop by and try your luck.

Fall Guys has just gone free-to-play this week, arriving for the first time on Xbox and Nintendo Switch platforms. Servers might be a bit squishy right now, so remember to be patient if you’re going in.

David Smith is the editor of Kotaku Australia. A games journalist and industry observer for nine years, he has previously written for The AU Review and PC World Australia. He has appeared on ABC Radio, covered live events around the world, and is a regular guest on industry panels and podcasts.

