See Games Differently

Report: God Of War Ragnarök Planned For November

Ari Notis

Published 9 hours ago: June 11, 2022 at 12:23 am -
Filed to:action adventure games
atreuscreative worksgod of wargod of war ragnarokkratossanta monica studiosingle player video gamessonysony interactive entertainmentvideo game sequelsvideo games
Report: God Of War Ragnarök Planned For November
Image: Sony

This is not a drill, boy: God of War Ragnarök is planned for a November release, Bloomberg reports.

Arguably the most anticipated game in Sony’s first-party pipeline, God of War Ragnarök is the sequel to 2018’s God of War, which was both a reboot and a continuation of the original action game series. Ragnarök picks up several years after the events of the 2018 game, with pre-release footage showing protagonist Kratos alongside a noticeably older take on his son, Atreus.

Developer Santa Monica Studio has previously said it has no plans to extend the story into a trilogy, citing the length it takes to produce games of this scale.

God of War Ragnarök was initially planned for a 2021 release. Last June, developer Santa Monica Studio pushed its release to 2022. Reports this week in a number of publications suggested that it had quietly slipped back even further to a 2023 release window. This speculation was fuelled further by Ragnarök’s general absence from the marketing cycle this month, historically the busiest time of year for game announcements. God of War Ragnarök was not shown at last night’s Summer Game Fest kickoff event or at Sony’s own State of Play live stream the week prior.

According to Bloomberg, citing three people familiar with the game’s development, the game is not getting delayed further: Sony plans on making an official announcement of its November release date later this month.

This is a developing story.

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.