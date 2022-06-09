See Games Differently

The Complete Sandman Box Set Is 40% Off, Just In Time For The Netflix Series

Chris Neill

Chris Neill

Published 36 mins ago: June 9, 2022 at 12:15 pm -
Filed to:comics
dc comicsdealsebayneil gaimannetflixsandmanthe sandman
The Complete Sandman Box Set Is 40% Off, Just In Time For The Netflix Series
Image: The Sandman: Overture #6 by J.H. Williams III/DC Comics
At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

After much anticipation and teasing, we finally have our first proper look at the upcoming Netflix adaptation of The Sandmanalong with a release date that’s not too far away (5 August).

If you’ve heard about The Sandman but never read it, now is a pretty good time to finally dive into the classic comic series. Especially when you can currently pick up the complete Sandman box set on sale for $260.06, instead of $445. That’s a solid 41% off a 14 book collection.

This offer comes via eBay Australia, or more specifically, the official account of book retailer Angus & Robertson. To get this sale price you’ll need to use the promo code SAVE5TB when checking out.

This box set includes the 10 volumes that collect the original The Sandman comic series, along with the Endless Nights graphic novel, the Overture prequel miniseries, and both the prose and comic versions of The Dream Hunters. 

That’s a lot of comics, which is great if you’re someone who likes to buy an entire series in one go, or if you need to replace your much-loved and well-read copies. This set would a nice gift for that special goth friend in your life.

READ MORE
You Really Need To Read Hayao Miyazaki's Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind
sandman comic
Image: The Sandman: Overture #1 by J.H. Williams III/DC Comics

If you’ve never read The Sandman, there’s a pretty good chance you’ve at least heard about it. If you look up any of those guides for “The Comics You Need Read“, there’s a pretty high chance that The Sandman will be on there. And for good reason, because it’s highly regarded as being one of the all-time greatest comic series ever, sitting alongside titles like Watchmen and Maus.

Originally published in 1989, this is the series that launched co-creator and writer Neil Gaiman into superstar status, with the main series and its spin-offs winning 26 Eisner Awards during their runs.

READ MORE
Celebrate The 40th Anniversary Akira By Reading The Whole Damn Thing

The Sandman begins with Morpheus, the personification of dreams, being torn from his kingdom of dreaming and imprisoned on Earth by an occultist seeking eternal life.

After escaping his decades-long imprisonment, this sprawling dark fantasy epic follows Morpheus as he attempts to regain his powers. His journey follows him as he travels through the real world, the worlds of classic mythologies, actual Hell and the realms of the Endless, who are his siblings and the personification of Destiny, Destruction, Desire, Despair, Delirium and Death.

Now is a great time to pick up the iconic comic and finally see what all the fuss is about. You won’t be disappointed, we promise.

You can grab The Sandman box set while it’s on sale here. Don’t forget the promo code SAVE5TB too.

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

Chris Neill

Chris Neill

Chris is an E-Commerce Editor who works across Pedestrian Group’s many titles. He firmly believes that pop culture peaked with Prince's 'Batdance'.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.