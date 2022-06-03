ScribbleTaku 2

Hiya everybody! I took last week off from ScribbleTaku to try and give you guys some time to guess the ScribbleTaku from the week before, but nobody got it!

That means that I have to not only tell you what it is, but HIGHLY RECOMMEND THAT YOU PLAY IT~! The game I was referencing in (last) last week’s ScribbleTaku was Underhero, a fantastic pixel-graphic side-scrolling adventure where you play a double agent due to terrible circumstances. The writing is phenomenal, the art style is cute and detailed, and it’s a lot of fun. If you haven’t heard of it, now you have. If you haven’t played it, you absolutely should.

I think this week is going to be a little bit easier. What game is it?