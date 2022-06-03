See Games Differently

ScribbleTaku 2

Published 1 hour ago: June 3, 2022 at 1:20 pm -
Filed to:scribbletaku
ScribbleTaku 2
Image: Ruby Innes / Kotaku Australia

Hiya everybody! I took last week off from ScribbleTaku to try and give you guys some time to guess the ScribbleTaku from the week before, but nobody got it!

That means that I have to not only tell you what it is, but HIGHLY RECOMMEND THAT YOU PLAY IT~! The game I was referencing in (last) last week’s ScribbleTaku was Underhero, a fantastic pixel-graphic side-scrolling adventure where you play a double agent due to terrible circumstances. The writing is phenomenal, the art style is cute and detailed, and it’s a lot of fun. If you haven’t heard of it, now you have. If you haven’t played it, you absolutely should.

ScribbleTaku 2
Gif: Paper Castle Games

Once again, nobody got it this week! Some of you got close, but ultimately we all lost. The real winners… will be anybody that plays Underhero! It’s available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC/Mac.

I think this week is going to be a little bit easier. What game is it?

Ruby Innes is a writer specialising in video games. She writes for Kotaku Australia, with a background in radio broadcasting and podcasting. She covers a wide range of gaming topics while also bringing her strange yet endearing drawings to her stories.
Ruby is passionate about the Australian games industry, and loves spotlighting hidden gems from local studios. Her favourite game is Undertale, and her game libraries are filled with an array of cutesy and creepy single-player story games.
You can contact her via her Twitter (@rubyinnes) or email.

