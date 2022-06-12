Sea Of Thieves’ Captaincy Update, Five Years In The Making, Arrives In July

Sea of Thieves will finally launch its Captaincy update with the arrival of the game’s seventh season in July.

Five years in the making, the Captaincy update has been on Rare’s to-do list since before Sea of Thieves even launched. The update allows players to purchase their very own ship, name it, and decorate it with plunder gathered on their adventures.

Originally, the idea was that players would store their ship in the Pirate Legend hideout beneath the taverns at each of the game’s outposts. Now, players will use the game’s newest building, located on the spare dock at every outpost, to purchase and outfit their new ship. Players can also use this new building to rapidly turn in their loot if they don’t have time to haul it all down the dock on foot.

Sea of Thieves‘ Captaincy update will allow players to more completely live out the pirate life with a dedicated, persistent ship that will be waiting for them on any server they log onto. It opens the door to even more player stories, building a recognisable ship and a legend to go with it.

Captaincy had to be put on the backburner after Sea of Thieves moved from the Unity engine to Unreal during development. Other features (and problems) had to take priority. It’s only been in the last couple of years that Rare has started to implement features that were present in the game’s Unity build when it was abandoned. Breakable masts, wheels, and capstans, for instance, took years to arrive but were considered a vital component of the Unity build. It’s cool to see Rare still working through ideas it had in its original design. Five years into what Rare anticipated would be a ten-year lifecycle, one wonders what else may eventually see the light of day.

Season 7 of Sea of Thieves was recently delayed due to technical issues connected to a recent update but will kick off in late July.