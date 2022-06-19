Shang-Chi’s Director Is Bringing Marvel’s Wonder Man To Disney+

One of Marvel’s classic characters is on their way to Disney+ as Marvel Studios has announced that it’s moving ahead with a Wonder Man series. The Hollywood Reporter broke the news that Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton is attached to helm and Brooklyn 99 writer Andrew Guest (who also produced Hawkeye) is on board to showrun the series.

Wonder Man, also known as Simon Williams, is a stunt man and actor that becomes a celebrity when he gains superhuman powers after Baron Zemo treats him with chemical radiation “ionic” energy. He was originally created by Stan Lee, Don Heck, and Jack Kirby.

Interesting that Cretton is taking the lead on this show as Wonder Man would be his second West Coast hero after Shang-Chi, which makes us wonder if we’ll be seeing that eponymous Avengers lineup coming sooner than later. It may even tie into WandaVision for a way to see the return of Vision. There’s a major comics arc that connects Wonder Man to Vision and includes key players we’ve been introduced to like Agatha Harkness and Kang — villains we will see in Agatha House of Harkness and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania respectively.

Now we wait to see if Wanda is really dead after all.