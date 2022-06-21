Looks Like A Skate 4 Reveal Could Be Coming In July

After the bad skating game news of yesterday, it’s only right that we balance that out with some potentially good skating game news to make up for it. Yes, it’s about Skate.

It has been over 12 years since Skate 3 launched on May 11th, 2010. I remember working at EB Games from 2013 to 2017, and over those four long years (three years after the game came out), the game was still selling regularly.

Skate 3 was one of those skating games that remained timely for years after its release, so it’s no wonder people are aching for a Skate 4.

The last we saw of Skate 4 was a smidgen of leaked footage that showed a very early look at what the game will be, and that was back in April.

This is Skate 4 pre-alpha footage. This is in line with what I’ve heard about where the game is at from multiple people. They’re trying to get the feel right, which is probably the most important aspect of a Skate game. https://t.co/AXNV2Agk6z pic.twitter.com/nUINhghxLg — Jeff Grubb (@JeffGrubb) April 20, 2022

Now a new report by Tom Henderson from Try Hard Guides has suggested that the newest Skate title will be revealed next month. According to the report:

Sources have suggested that Skate 4, or simply skate. will be revealed next month. It’s understood that the game has been undergoing extensive playtesting these past few months with the title being much further along in development than people may have thought.

Henderson also mentions that the leaked footage from April this year may not be as new as people think, and could potentially have been months old by the time it was shown to the public. This further reinforces a possible July 2022 of Skate 4, or more officially known as skate.

The report goes on to mention that while it’s not certain what will be shown off in the reveal, Henderson’s sources believe that in-game footage will be shown, as well as ‘skate content creators and journalists’ will be able to try the game post-reveal.

If that’s the case, this is a little shout out to EA. I would love to play the new Skate 4. The last time I rode on a real skateboard, I fell on my butt in an almost slapstick way. Everyone looked at me as if I were the world’s most pathetic clown.

To avoid future butt injuries and general clownery, I believe skating in a video game is much better for me.

Thank you.