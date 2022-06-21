See Games Differently

Looks Like A Skate 4 Reveal Could Be Coming In July

1
Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes

Published 55 mins ago: June 22, 2022 at 9:22 am -
Filed to:ea
jeff grubbskateskate 3skate 4skating gametony hawk
Looks Like A Skate 4 Reveal Could Be Coming In July
Image: EA

After the bad skating game news of yesterday, it’s only right that we balance that out with some potentially good skating game news to make up for it. Yes, it’s about Skate.

It has been over 12 years since Skate 3 launched on May 11th, 2010. I remember working at EB Games from 2013 to 2017, and over those four long years (three years after the game came out), the game was still selling regularly.

Skate 3 was one of those skating games that remained timely for years after its release, so it’s no wonder people are aching for a Skate 4.

The last we saw of Skate 4 was a smidgen of leaked footage that showed a very early look at what the game will be, and that was back in April.

Now a new report by Tom Henderson from Try Hard Guides has suggested that the newest Skate title will be revealed next month. According to the report:

Sources have suggested that Skate 4, or simply skate. will be revealed next month.

It’s understood that the game has been undergoing extensive playtesting these past few months with the title being much further along in development than people may have thought. 

Henderson also mentions that the leaked footage from April this year may not be as new as people think, and could potentially have been months old by the time it was shown to the public. This further reinforces a possible July 2022 of Skate 4, or more officially known as skate.

The report goes on to mention that while it’s not certain what will be shown off in the reveal, Henderson’s sources believe that in-game footage will be shown, as well as ‘skate content creators and journalists’ will be able to try the game post-reveal.

If that’s the case, this is a little shout out to EA. I would love to play the new Skate 4. The last time I rode on a real skateboard, I fell on my butt in an almost slapstick way. Everyone looked at me as if I were the world’s most pathetic clown.

To avoid future butt injuries and general clownery, I believe skating in a video game is much better for me.

Thank you.

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes is a writer specialising in video games. She writes for Kotaku Australia, with a background in radio broadcasting and podcasting. She covers a wide range of gaming topics while also bringing her strange yet endearing drawings to her stories.
Ruby is passionate about the Australian games industry, and loves spotlighting hidden gems from local studios. Her favourite game is Undertale, and her game libraries are filled with an array of cutesy and creepy single-player story games.
You can contact her via her Twitter (@rubyinnes) or email.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Comments

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.