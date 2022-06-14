See Games Differently

Sony Enlists Justin Lin To Helm One Punch Man Adaptation

Sabina Graves

Published 4 hours ago: June 14, 2022 at 2:40 pm -
Photo: Ken Ishii, Getty Images

The One Punch Man film based on the hugely successful manga series and beloved anime has found a director who’s no stranger to hugely successful franchises himself: Justin Lin, who made Fast & Furious parts three, four, five, six, and nine, as well as Star Trek Beyond.

This news comes from Deadline, which notes that Sony Pictures is hoping One Punch Man will launch a new film series for the studio. Sony previously announced the adaptation of the story by Japanese artist ONE that follows Saitama, the titular hero, who is capable of defeating his enemies with a single punch. Venom and Jumanji: The Next Level writers Scott Rosenberg and Jeff Pinkner are aboard to pen the script.

While we’re going to miss Lin in the Fast and Furious films — he recently pulled out of directing Fast X — this is a bold and exciting update for the live action take on one of the biggest manga properties. Lin, who is no stranger to over the top action and fight sequences, feels like the perfect fit to bring his sensibilities to this one.

  • I just don’t know how they are going to express Saitamas emotions, apathy, disappointment and his heroic facial expressions with a real life actor. The art style shifts sells the character, which is one of the reasons Season 2 was dead panned when they switched creative studios who failed to understand that key art.

