Stranger Things Season 4 Vol 2 Has A New Trailer, And It’s Ultra Creepy

I know it feels like Stranger Things Season 4 only just started and we shouldn’t be on trailer watch so soon, but here we are.

It’s been over three years since we last checked in with the kids (who are now fully teens in high school at this point) of Hawkins, Indiana — and Stranger Things’ fourth season has only just begun. Despite leaving the kids’ fight against D&D villain Vecna on a knife-edge, the show will barrel toward a conclusion when the show resumes on July 1. To tide us over, we now have a new trailer for the nostalgia-loving sci-fi horror sensation’s next instalment.

Behold: the Stranger Things Season 4 Vol. 2 trailer.

Creel House. Russians. Vecna. And the show’s core cast scattered to the four winds in the middle of it all. Stranger Things‘ big Game of Thrones season continues.

Created by the Duffer Brothers — who’ve previously declared that this won’t be their last season — Stranger Things season four brings back the familiar ensemble cast of Winona Ryder, Black Widow star David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard (soon to be seen in Ghostbusters: Afterlife), Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink (who had a fantastic turn in Netflix’s slasher trilogy Fear Street), Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, Priah Ferguson, Brett Gelman, and Cara Buono, with new faces to include Robert “Freddy Krueger” Englund, Jamie Campbell Bower, Eduardo Franco, Joseph Quinn, Tom Wlaschiha, Nikolaj Djuricko, Mason Dye, Sherman Augustus, and Amybeth McNulty, Myles Truitt, Regina Ting Chen, and Grace Van Dien. That’s a lot of cast members, but if ever a show could handle a huge ensemble…it’s this one.

Stranger Things Season 4, Vol. 2 arrives July 1 on Netflix.