Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Prime Video, Disney+, Binge And Paramount+ In July

Welcome to July, my friends, another month that is so stuffed full of things to watch on streaming services you’ll have even less of a reason to leave your couch on these cold winter nights.
Kicking off the month is Netflix’s biggest series Stranger Things 4 Volume 2, which will no doubt leave us on a terrible cliffhanger until the final season. Once you’ve finished that you can check out Paper Girls on Prime Video, which might just be the next Stranger Things. Plus, speaking of final seasons, you can find the last episodes of Better Call Saul over on Stan this month.
Here’s everything you can find streaming on Netflix, Stan, Binge, Disney+, Paramount+ and Amazon Prime Video in July 2022.
What’s streaming on Netflix Australia in July?
Stranger Things 4: Volume 2 (1/7/2022)
Divided by distance but ever determined, our scattered friends face a frightening future. But it’s only the beginning. The beginning of the end.
Read more about Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 here.
The Gray Man (22/7/2022)
When a shadowy CIA agent uncovers damning agency secrets, he’s hunted across the globe by a sociopathic rogue operative who’s put a bounty on his head.
Read more about The Gray Man here.
All synopses are provided by Netflix.
Netflix’s full streaming list for July:
July 1
- Stranger Things 4: Volume 2
- The Rugrats Movie
- The Arrival
July 3
- Rabbit-Proof Fence
- Firestarter: The Story of Bangarra
- Art of Incarceration
- The Final Quarter
- Samson & Delilah
- Jasper Jones
- My Name Is Gulpilil
- Gurrumul
- Murandak: Songs of Freedom
July 6
- Control Z – Season 3
- King of Stonks
- Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between
- Girl in the Picture
- Uncle From Another World
July 7
- Karma’s World – Season 3
July 8
- Boo, Bitch
- Capitani – Season 2
- How To Build a Sex Room
- The Longest Night
- Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls
- The Sea Beast
- Dangerous Liaisons
- Incantation
- Jewel
July 11
- Valley of the Dead
- For Jojo
July 12
- Bill Burr: Live at Red Rocks
- How to Change Your Mind
- My Daughter’s Killer
July 13
- Big Timber – Season 2
- Hurts Like Hell
- Sintonia – Season 3
- Under the Amalfi Sun
- D.B. Cooper: Where Are You?
- Never Stop Dreaming: The Life and Legacy of Shimon Peres
July 14
- Resident Evil
- Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight
July 15
- Country Queen
- Farzar
- Mom, Don’t Do That!
- Remarriage & Desires
- Alba
- Persuasion
July 18
- Too Old for Fairy Tales
- Live is Life
- My Little Pony: A New Generation: Sing-Along
- StoryBots: Laugh, Learn, Sing: Collection 2: Learn to Read
July 19
- David A. Arnold: It Ain’t For The Weak
July 20
- Virgin River – Season 4
- Bad Exorcist – Season 2
July 21
- Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous – Season 5
July 22
- Blown Away – Season 3
- The Gray Man
July 25
- Gabby’s Dollhouse – Season 5
July 26
- DI4RIES
- Street Food: USA
July 27
- Dream Home Makeover – Season 3
- Car Masters: Rust to Riches – Season 4
- Rebelde – Season 2
- Pipa
- The Most Hated Man on the Internet
July 28
- Another Self
- Keep Breathing
- A Cut Above
- Oggy and the Cockroaches: Next Generation
July 29
- Fanatico
- Uncoupled
- Rebel Cheer Squad: A Get Even Series
- Purple Hearts
- The Entitled
- Detective Conan: Zero’s Tea Time
Coming soon to Netflix:
- Masaba Masaba – Season 2
- Indian Predator: The Butcher of Delhi
- Before Your Eyes (Game)
- Into the Breach (Game)
- Mahjong Solitaire (Game)
- Immortality (Game)
- Wild Things Adventure (Game)
What’s streaming on Stan in July?
RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under – Season 2 (30/7/2022)
Following a smash-hit first season, season two of the Stan Original Series RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under will make its bold and extravagant return, with host Queen RuPaul, iconic Drag Race veteran judge Michelle Visage and renowned Australian comedian Rhys Nicholson returning to the judging panel. This season will see a new slew of outrageously fierce and fabulous queens from Australia and New Zealand all vying to snatch the crown for the next Down Under Drag Race Superstar.
Read more about Drag Race Down Under here.
Better Call Saul – The Final Season (12/7/2022)
Starring Bob Odenkirk, the Emmy-nominated acclaimed drama series Better Call Saul returns for the final six episodes of the final season. The series will conclude the complicated journey and transformation of its compromised hero, Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk), into criminal lawyer Saul Goodman. From the cartel to the courthouse, from Albuquerque to Omaha, the last six episodes will offer a thrilling end to the critically acclaimed series.
Read more about Better Call Saul here.
All synopses are provided by Stan.
Stan’s full streaming list for July:
July 1
- Madagascar: A Little Wild – Season 2, Episodes 20-26
- RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars – Season 7, Episode 8 (new episodes weekly)
- RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Untucked – Season 7, Episode 8 (new episodes weekly)
- Raised by Refugees – Season 1
- The Undeclared War – Season 1
- Drag Race France – Season 1, Episode 2 (new episodes weekly)
- The Fate of the Furious
- Ride Like A Girl
- Power Rangers Dino Charge – Seasons 1-2
- Louis Theroux: Selling Sex
- Horrible Histories: Staggering Storytellers
- Horrible Histories: The Grisly Great Fire of London
July 2
- The Dinner
- Dakar – Madness in the Desert
- Miss Congeniality
- Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous
July 3
- Becoming Elizabeth – Season 1, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)
- P-Valley – Season 2, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)
- Wash My Soul in the River’s Flow
- Show Dogs
July 4
- Top Gear – Season 32, Episode 5
- Insidious
- Aniara
July 5
- Birdgirl – Season 2, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)
- The Night We Called It A Day
- I Love You Phillip Morris
- Our Stealing Horses
July 6
- Murderous Fever – Season 1
- I, Tonya
- The Hateful Eight
- Chlorine
July 7
- Nude Tuesday
- On the Road
- Embrace the Serpent
July 8
- Sicario: Day of the Soldado
- Sanditon – Season 1
- Journey to the Centre of the Earth
July 9
- Paranoia
- The Road
- Rallying – The Killer Years
July 10
- Beastly
July 11
- Bridge and Tunnel – Season 2, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- Suburban Mayhem
- The Fencer
July 12
- Better Call Saul – Season 6, Episode 8 (new episodes weekly)
- Girl With a Pearl Earring
- The Bar
July 13
- The Tender Hook
- Naples in Veils
July 14
- Secret Enemies – Season 1
- Defending the Guilty – Season 1
- Claire Darling
July 15
- Canada’s Drag Race – Season 3, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- The Walker
- Blade
- Blade II
- Blade Trinity
July 16
- The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants
- John Wick
July 17
- Not Suitable for Children
July 18
- Queen of the Damned
- I Feel Good
July 19
- Greetings From Tim Buckley
- Common Blood
July 20
- Tiger Mafia
- The Goddess of Fortune
- A Friendly Tale
July 21
- Infinity Polar Bear
- Charlie and Lola – Season 1-2
- The Thing About Pam – Season 1
July 22
- A Simple Favour
- American Hustle
July 23
- Let Me In
- Muriel’s Wedding
- Connie & Carla
July 24
- The Worst Person in The World
- Analyse That
- Analyse This
July 25
- Fabian: Going to the Dogs
- Next Door
July 26
- 30 Days of the Night
- The Chess Player
July 27
- Underbelly: Vanishing Act – Season 1
- Breath
- Gossip
- Don’t Stop Me Now
July 28
- Remember – Season 1
- Alex & Eve
- The Matrix
- The Matrix: Reloaded
- The Matrix: Revolutions
- Comeback
July 29
- The Resort – Season 1, Episodes 1-3
- The Bodyguard
- That’s Not Cheating
July 30
- The Wolf of Wall Street
- No Filter
July 31
- The Crazies
- I Can Quit Whenever I Want 3
What’s streaming on Disney+ in July?
The Old Man (13/7/2022)
The Old Man centres on Dan Chase who absconded from the CIA decades ago and has been living off the grid since. When an assassin arrives and tries to take Chase out, the old operative learns that to ensure his future he must reconcile his past. The FBI’s Assistant Director for Counterintelligence is called to hunt Chase down because of his complicated past with the rogue fugitive.
The Bob’s Burgers Movie (13/7/2022)
This animated, big-screen, musical comedy-mystery-adventure is based on the long-running Emmy-winning series. The story begins when a ruptured water main creates an enormous sinkhole right in front of Bob’s Burgers, blocking the entrance indefinitely and ruining the Belchers’ plans for a successful summer. While Bob and Linda struggle to keep the business afloat, the kids try to solve a mystery that could save their family’s restaurant. As the dangers mount, these underdogs help each other find hope and fight to get back behind the counter, where they belong.
All synopses are provided by Disney.
Disney+’s full streaming list for July:
July 1
- Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
- Bee Season
- A Cure For Wellness
- Mack Wrestles (Short)
- Made in America
- Mirrors
- True Story
- Truth and Lies: The Last Gangster
July 4
- America the Beautiful – Season 1
July 6
- Captive Audiences: A Real American Horror Story – Season 1
- Iberia’s Woodlands – Season 1
July 8
- My Super Ex-Girlfriend
- Sommersby
- This Boy’s Life
- Tigerland
July 13
- Solar Opposites – Season 3
- Picket Fences – Seasons 1-4
- Eureka! – Season 1 (new episodes)
- Chibi Tiny Tales – Season 1 (new episodes)
July 15
- Zombies 3
- Guess Who
- Legend
- Sunchaser
- A Time To Kill
- Unfinished Business
- Hitler’s Disastrous Desert War
July 19
- Aftershock
July 20
- The Deep End – Season 1
- Australia’s Deadly Monsters – Season 1
- The Owl House – Season 2 (new episodes)
- The Incredible Dr. Pol – Season 20
- Mickey Mouse Squad: La Batalla Por El Zasca – Season 1
July 22
- Copycat
- Deck the Halls
- Don’t Say A Word
- Stay
July 26
- Santa Evita – Season 1
July 27
- LIGHT & MAGIC – Season 1
- Something Bit Me! – Season 1
New episodes in July:
- Under The Banner of Heaven – Season 1
- Only Murders in the Building – Season 2
- Ms Marvel
- Family Guy – Season 20
- American Dad – Season 17
- Breeders – Season 3
- Black Rock Shooter Dawn Fall – Season 1
- Doctor Lawyer – Season 1
- The Files of Young Kindaichi – Season 1
- Link: Eat Kill Love – Season 1
- My Family – Season 1
- Small & Mighty – Season 1
- Summer Time Rendering – Season 1
- Tomorrow, I’ll Be Someone’s Girlfriend
What’s streaming on Binge in July?
What We Do In The Shadows – Season 4 (13/7/2022)
The Emmy-nominated series returns for another season, based on the New Zealand mockumentary film by Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement from 2014, which itself is based on their mockumentary short film from 2005, this American mockumentary series follows a tightly-knit trio of vampires, living together in Staten Island.
Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin (28/7/2022)
New coming-of-age, horror-tinged drama series introduces a new generation of Liars who are tormented by A – a masked killer hellbent on punishing them for the sins of their mothers, as well as their own.
All synopses are provided by BINGE.
BINGE’s full streaming list for July:
July 1
- Pretty Little Liars – Seasons 1-7
- Ex on the Beach (US) – Season 5, Finale
- Southern Charm – Season 8, Episode 2 (new episodes weekly)
- Alone – Season 9, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)
- Gogglebox UK – Season 18, Episode 9 (new episodes weekly)
- Regular Show – Seasons 1-8 (new episodes weekly)
- Michael Buble – Tour Stop 148
- Days of Our Lives – Season 58, Episode 21 (new episodes weekly)
- The Young & The Restless – Season 50, Episode 248 (new episodes daily)
- Coronation Street – Episode 10666 (new episodes daily)
- Emmerdale – Episode 9365 (new episodes daily)
- Eastenders – Episode 6507 (new episodes daily)
- Venom
- Mystic River
- Missing Link
- The Peanut Butter Falcon
July 2
- Siesta Key – Season 4, Episode 24 (new episodes weekly)
- Life Below Zero – Season 9, Premiere (new episodes weekly)
- Hey Arnold!: The Jungle Movie
- American Sniper
- Child’s Play
- Midsommar
- America’s Sweethearts
July 3
- Travel, Cook, Repeat With Curtis Stone – Season 1, Finale
- Around the World in 80 Days – Season 1, Episode 2 (new episodes weekly)
- Adventures in Zambezia
- Law Abiding Citizen
- Five Feet Apart
July 4
- Westworld – Season 4, Episode 2 (new episodes weekly)
- Becoming Chanel
- Blue Bloods – Season 10
- Mega Mansion Hunters – Season 1
- Prince William: Duty Calls
- 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way – Season 3, Episode 9 (new episodes weekly)
- The Great Celebrity Bake Off – Season 3, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)
July 5
- From the Ashes
- Below Deck: Sailing Yacht – Season 1, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)
- Irma Vep – Season 1, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)
- The Twelve – Season 1, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)
- Mind Over Murder – Season 1, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)
- Pawn Stars – Season 23, Episode 9 (new episodes weekly)
- Bake Off: The Professionals – Season 6, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)
- Extraordinary Escapes With Sandi Toksvig – Season 1, Finale
- Richard Osman’s House of Games Night – Season 2, Premiere (new episodes weekly)
July 6
- The Larry Sanders Show – Seasons 1-6
- Hawaii Five-O – Season 10
- Charles I: Downfall Of A King – Season 1
- All Rise – Season 3, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)
- The Holiday – Season 1
July 7
- The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills – Season 12, Episode 9 (new episodes weekly)
- We Hunt Together – Season 2, Premiere (new episodes weekly)
- Interior Design Masters With Alan Carr – Season 3, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)
- Celebrity Game Face – Season 3, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)
- Million Dollar Listing New York – Season 6
- Elizabeth I & II: The Golden Queens – Season 1
July 8
- Steve Jobs: The Lost Interview
- Tom Cruise: An Eternal Youth
- Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon
July 9
- Second Act
July 10
- Space Cowboys
- Closer
- Her
July 11
- Married to Medicine Atlanta – Season 9, Premiere (new episodes weekly)
July 12
- Below Deck Mediterranean – Season 7, Premiere (new episodes weekly)
- Naked and Afraid XL – Season 6
- Roswell, New Mexico – Season 4, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)
July 13
- NewsRadio – Seasons 1-5
- The World’s Most Scenic Railway Journeys – Season 2
- Endangered
- The Australian Dream
- What We Do In The Shadows – Season 4, Episodes 1-2 (new episodes weekly)
- Our House – Season 1 Premiere (new episodes weekly)
July 14
- The Great Pottery Throw Down – Season 5 Premiere (new episodes weekly)
- Celebrity Wheel of Fortune – Season 1
- Outback Opal Hunters – Season 8
- Dunkirk
July 15
- Charles: The Bachelor Prince
July 16
- The Rehearsal – Season 1 Premiere (new episodes weekly)
- Spider-Man Movie Collection (including Spider-Man: No Way Home)
- Rent
- Call Me By Your Name
- The Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants
- Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City
July 17
- Venom: Let There Be Carnage
July 18
- The Great Celebrity Bake Off – Season 4 Premiere (new episodes weekly)
- Crikey! It’s The Irwins – Seasons 1-4
July 19
- Avatar: The Last Airbender – Seasons 1-3
- The Challenge: All Stars – Season 3
July 20
- Nikki Glaser: Good Clean Filth
- Moon Landing
- Ghost Adventures – Season 18
- The Great Food Truck Race – Season 10
July 21
- Rap Sh!t – Season 1, Episodes 1-3 (new episodes weekly)
- Interior Design Masters With Alan Carr – Season 3 Finale
- Doctor Who – Seasons 1-12
- Deadliest Catch: Bloodline – Season 1
- Sarah Beeny’s Renovate Don’t Relocate – Season 1
- Ken and Barbie Killers: The Lost Murder Tapes – Season 1
July 22
- American Horror Stories – Season 2 Premiere (new episodes weekly)
- Gold Rush – Season 12
- The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch – Season 2
- Kong: Skull Island
- American Refugee
July 23
- The Swan Princess
- Bad Mums 2
July 24
- Seven Pounds
- Suburban Girl
July 25
- Hey Arnold! – Seasons 1-3
- Last Week Tonight With John Oliver – Season 9, Episode 17 (new episodes weekly)
- Gordon Ramsay’s Next Level Chef – Season 1 Premiere (new episodes weekly)
July 26
- Little People, Big World – Season 14
- My Big Fat Fabulous Life – Season 1
July 27
- Celebrity Beef With John McHale – Season 1 Premiere (new episodes weekly)
July 28
- Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin – Season 1, Episodes 1-3 (new episodes weekly)
- Buckhead Shore – Season 1 Premiere (new episodes weekly)
July 29
- Sister Wives – Season 10
- Magic Mike
July 30
- Sing 2
- Ghostbusters: Afterlife
What’s streaming on Prime Video Australia in July?
The Terminal List (1/7/2022)
Based on the best-selling novel by Jack Carr, The Terminal List follows James Reece (Chris Pratt) after his entire platoon of Navy SEALs is ambushed during a high-stakes covert mission. Reece returns home to his family with conflicting memories of the event and questions about his culpability. However, as new evidence comes to light, Reece discovers dark forces working against him, endangering not only his life, but the lives of those he loves.
Paper Girls (29/7/2022)
In the early morning hours after Halloween 1988, four paper girls – Erin, Mac, Tiffany, and KJ – are out on their delivery route when they become caught in the crossfire between warring time-travellers, changing the course of their lives forever. Transported into the future, these girls must figure out a way to get back home to the past, a journey that will bring them face-to-face with the grown-up versions of themselves. While reconciling that their futures are far different than their 12-year-old selves imagined, they are being hunted by a militant faction of time-travellers known as the Old Watch, who have outlawed time travel so that they can stay in power. In order to survive, the girls will need to overcome their differences and learn to trust each other, and themselves. Based on the best-selling graphic novels written by Brian K. Vaughan, Paper Girls is a high-stakes personal journey depicted through the eyes of four girls.
Synopsis provided by Prime Video.
Prime Video Australia’s full streaming list for July:
July 1
- The Terminal List
- The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo
- Robocop (1987)
- Me Before You
- 21 Jump Street
- The Pink Panther Strikes Again
- 22 Jump Street
- Legally Blonde
- Legally Blonde 2: Red, White and Blonde
- Get Out
- Lady Bird
- American Made
- Atomic Blonde
- The Boss Baby
- Captain Underpants
- Pitch Perfect 3
- Fifty Shades Darker
July 3
- WNBA: Las Vegas Aces at Minnesota Lynx (Sport)
July 5
- Magic Mike
July 8
- 1up
- Warriors On The Field
July 11
- Belfast
July 12
- A Simple Favour
July 15
- Don’t Make Me Go
- James May: Our Man in Italy – Season 1
- Forever Summer: Hamptons – Season 1
July 16
- House of Gucci
July 17
- WNBA: Atlanta Dream at Phoenix Mercury (Sport)
July 22
- Anything’s Possible
July 24
- WNBA: Connecticut Sun at Minnesota Lynx (Sport)
July 29
- Paper Girls
July 30
- Sing 2
July 31
- WNBA: Seattle Storm at Washington Mystics (Sport)
What’s streaming on Paramount+ Australia in July?
Honor Society (30/7/2022)
Honor Society follows Honor (Angourie Rice, Mare of Easttown), an ambitious high school senior whose sole focus is on getting into Harvard, assuming she can first score the coveted recommendation from her guidance counsellor, Mr Calvin (Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Superbad). Willing to do whatever it takes, Honor concocts a Machiavellian plan to take down her top three student competitors, until things take a turn when she unexpectedly falls for her biggest competition, Michael (Gaten Matarazzo, Stranger Things).
Synopsis provided by Paramount.
Paramount+ Australia’s full streaming list for July:
July 1
- Fireheart
July 3
- MTV Unplugged: Twenty One Pilots
- Stuff Everyone Should Know About Australia
July 8
- Who Is Ghislaine Maxwell?
July 11
- Sky Med
July 12
- The Secrets She Keeps
July 14
- Hip Hop My House
July 17
- Compulsion
July 19
- Yo! MTV Raps
July 21
- I Love That For You
July 22
- The Day The Music Died: The Story of Don McLean’s American Pie
July 26
- Couples Therapy Australia
July 30
- Honor Society
