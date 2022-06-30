Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Prime Video, Disney+, Binge And Paramount+ In July

At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Welcome to July, my friends, another month that is so stuffed full of things to watch on streaming services you’ll have even less of a reason to leave your couch on these cold winter nights.

Kicking off the month is Netflix’s biggest series Stranger Things 4 Volume 2, which will no doubt leave us on a terrible cliffhanger until the final season. Once you’ve finished that you can check out Paper Girls on Prime Video, which might just be the next Stranger Things. Plus, speaking of final seasons, you can find the last episodes of Better Call Saul over on Stan this month.

Here’s everything you can find streaming on Netflix, Stan, Binge, Disney+, Paramount+ and Amazon Prime Video in July 2022.

What’s streaming on Netflix Australia in July?

Stranger Things 4: Volume 2 (1/7/2022)

Divided by distance but ever determined, our scattered friends face a frightening future. But it’s only the beginning. The beginning of the end.

Read more about Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 here.

The Gray Man (22/7/2022)

When a shadowy CIA agent uncovers damning agency secrets, he’s hunted across the globe by a sociopathic rogue operative who’s put a bounty on his head.

Read more about The Gray Man here.

All synopses are provided by Netflix.

Netflix’s full streaming list for July:

July 1

Stranger Things 4: Volume 2

The Rugrats Movie

The Arrival

July 3

Rabbit-Proof Fence

Firestarter: The Story of Bangarra

Art of Incarceration

The Final Quarter

Samson & Delilah

Jasper Jones

My Name Is Gulpilil

Gurrumul

Murandak: Songs of Freedom

July 6

Control Z – Season 3

King of Stonks

Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between

Girl in the Picture

Uncle From Another World

July 7

Karma’s World – Season 3

July 8

Boo, Bitch

Capitani – Season 2

How To Build a Sex Room

The Longest Night

Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls

The Sea Beast

Dangerous Liaisons

Incantation

Jewel

July 11

Valley of the Dead

For Jojo

July 12

Bill Burr: Live at Red Rocks

How to Change Your Mind

My Daughter’s Killer

July 13

Big Timber – Season 2

Hurts Like Hell

Sintonia – Season 3

Under the Amalfi Sun

D.B. Cooper: Where Are You?

Never Stop Dreaming: The Life and Legacy of Shimon Peres

July 14

Resident Evil

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight

July 15

Country Queen

Farzar

Mom, Don’t Do That!

Remarriage & Desires

Alba

Persuasion

July 18

Too Old for Fairy Tales

Live is Life

My Little Pony: A New Generation: Sing-Along

StoryBots: Laugh, Learn, Sing: Collection 2: Learn to Read

July 19

David A. Arnold: It Ain’t For The Weak

July 20

Virgin River – Season 4

Bad Exorcist – Season 2

July 21

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous – Season 5

July 22

Blown Away – Season 3

The Gray Man

July 25

Gabby’s Dollhouse – Season 5

July 26

DI4RIES

Street Food: USA

July 27

Dream Home Makeover – Season 3

Car Masters: Rust to Riches – Season 4

Rebelde – Season 2

Pipa

The Most Hated Man on the Internet

July 28

Another Self

Keep Breathing

A Cut Above

Oggy and the Cockroaches: Next Generation

July 29

Fanatico

Uncoupled

Rebel Cheer Squad: A Get Even Series

Purple Hearts

The Entitled

Detective Conan: Zero’s Tea Time

Coming soon to Netflix:

Masaba Masaba – Season 2

Indian Predator: The Butcher of Delhi

Before Your Eyes (Game)

Into the Breach (Game)

Mahjong Solitaire (Game)

Immortality (Game)

Wild Things Adventure (Game)

Start streaming on Netflix.

What’s streaming on Stan in July?

RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under – Season 2 (30/7/2022)

Following a smash-hit first season, season two of the Stan Original Series RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under will make its bold and extravagant return, with host Queen RuPaul, iconic Drag Race veteran judge Michelle Visage and renowned Australian comedian Rhys Nicholson returning to the judging panel. This season will see a new slew of outrageously fierce and fabulous queens from Australia and New Zealand all vying to snatch the crown for the next Down Under Drag Race Superstar.

Read more about Drag Race Down Under here.

Better Call Saul – The Final Season (12/7/2022)

Starring Bob Odenkirk, the Emmy-nominated acclaimed drama series Better Call Saul returns for the final six episodes of the final season. The series will conclude the complicated journey and transformation of its compromised hero, Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk), into criminal lawyer Saul Goodman. From the cartel to the courthouse, from Albuquerque to Omaha, the last six episodes will offer a thrilling end to the critically acclaimed series.

Read more about Better Call Saul here.

All synopses are provided by Stan.

Stan’s full streaming list for July:

July 1

Madagascar: A Little Wild – Season 2, Episodes 20-26

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars – Season 7, Episode 8 (new episodes weekly)

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Untucked – Season 7, Episode 8 (new episodes weekly)

Raised by Refugees – Season 1

The Undeclared War – Season 1

Drag Race France – Season 1, Episode 2 (new episodes weekly)

The Fate of the Furious

Ride Like A Girl

Power Rangers Dino Charge – Seasons 1-2

Louis Theroux: Selling Sex

Horrible Histories: Staggering Storytellers

Horrible Histories: The Grisly Great Fire of London

July 2

The Dinner

Dakar – Madness in the Desert

Miss Congeniality

Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous

July 3

Becoming Elizabeth – Season 1, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)

P-Valley – Season 2, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)

Wash My Soul in the River’s Flow

Show Dogs

July 4

Top Gear – Season 32, Episode 5

Insidious

Aniara

July 5

Birdgirl – Season 2, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)

The Night We Called It A Day

I Love You Phillip Morris

Our Stealing Horses

July 6

Murderous Fever – Season 1

I, Tonya

The Hateful Eight

Chlorine

July 7

Nude Tuesday

On the Road

Embrace the Serpent

July 8

Sicario: Day of the Soldado

Sanditon – Season 1

Journey to the Centre of the Earth

July 9

Paranoia

The Road

Rallying – The Killer Years

July 10

Beastly

July 11

Bridge and Tunnel – Season 2, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

Suburban Mayhem

The Fencer

July 12

Better Call Saul – Season 6, Episode 8 (new episodes weekly)

Girl With a Pearl Earring

The Bar

July 13

The Tender Hook

Naples in Veils

July 14

Secret Enemies – Season 1

Defending the Guilty – Season 1

Claire Darling

July 15

Canada’s Drag Race – Season 3, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

The Walker

Blade

Blade II

Blade Trinity

July 16

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants

John Wick

July 17

Not Suitable for Children

July 18

Queen of the Damned

I Feel Good

July 19

Greetings From Tim Buckley

Common Blood

July 20

Tiger Mafia

The Goddess of Fortune

A Friendly Tale

July 21

Infinity Polar Bear

Charlie and Lola – Season 1-2

The Thing About Pam – Season 1

July 22

A Simple Favour

American Hustle

July 23

Let Me In

Muriel’s Wedding

Connie & Carla

July 24

The Worst Person in The World

Analyse That

Analyse This

July 25

Fabian: Going to the Dogs

Next Door

July 26

30 Days of the Night

The Chess Player

July 27

Underbelly: Vanishing Act – Season 1

Breath

Gossip

Don’t Stop Me Now

July 28

Remember – Season 1

Alex & Eve

The Matrix

The Matrix: Reloaded

The Matrix: Revolutions

Comeback

July 29

The Resort – Season 1, Episodes 1-3

The Bodyguard

That’s Not Cheating

July 30

The Wolf of Wall Street

No Filter

July 31

The Crazies

I Can Quit Whenever I Want 3

Start streaming on Stan.

What’s streaming on Disney+ in July?

The Old Man (13/7/2022)

The Old Man centres on Dan Chase who absconded from the CIA decades ago and has been living off the grid since. When an assassin arrives and tries to take Chase out, the old operative learns that to ensure his future he must reconcile his past. The FBI’s Assistant Director for Counterintelligence is called to hunt Chase down because of his complicated past with the rogue fugitive.

The Bob’s Burgers Movie (13/7/2022)

This animated, big-screen, musical comedy-mystery-adventure is based on the long-running Emmy-winning series. The story begins when a ruptured water main creates an enormous sinkhole right in front of Bob’s Burgers, blocking the entrance indefinitely and ruining the Belchers’ plans for a successful summer. While Bob and Linda struggle to keep the business afloat, the kids try to solve a mystery that could save their family’s restaurant. As the dangers mount, these underdogs help each other find hope and fight to get back behind the counter, where they belong.

All synopses are provided by Disney.

Disney+’s full streaming list for July:

July 1

Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Bee Season

A Cure For Wellness

Mack Wrestles (Short)

Made in America

Mirrors

True Story

Truth and Lies: The Last Gangster

July 4

America the Beautiful – Season 1

July 6

Captive Audiences: A Real American Horror Story – Season 1

Iberia’s Woodlands – Season 1

July 8

My Super Ex-Girlfriend

Sommersby

This Boy’s Life

Tigerland

July 13

Solar Opposites – Season 3

Picket Fences – Seasons 1-4

Eureka! – Season 1 (new episodes)

Chibi Tiny Tales – Season 1 (new episodes)

July 15

Zombies 3

Guess Who

Legend

Sunchaser

A Time To Kill

Unfinished Business

Hitler’s Disastrous Desert War

July 19

Aftershock

July 20

The Deep End – Season 1

Australia’s Deadly Monsters – Season 1

The Owl House – Season 2 (new episodes)

The Incredible Dr. Pol – Season 20

Mickey Mouse Squad: La Batalla Por El Zasca – Season 1

July 22

Copycat

Deck the Halls

Don’t Say A Word

Stay

July 26

Santa Evita – Season 1

July 27

LIGHT & MAGIC – Season 1

Something Bit Me! – Season 1

New episodes in July:

Under The Banner of Heaven – Season 1

Only Murders in the Building – Season 2

Ms Marvel

Family Guy – Season 20

American Dad – Season 17

Breeders – Season 3

Black Rock Shooter Dawn Fall – Season 1

Doctor Lawyer – Season 1

The Files of Young Kindaichi – Season 1

Link: Eat Kill Love – Season 1

My Family – Season 1

Small & Mighty – Season 1

Summer Time Rendering – Season 1

Tomorrow, I’ll Be Someone’s Girlfriend

Start streaming on Disney+.

What’s streaming on Binge in July?

What We Do In The Shadows – Season 4 (13/7/2022)

The Emmy-nominated series returns for another season, based on the New Zealand mockumentary film by Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement from 2014, which itself is based on their mockumentary short film from 2005, this American mockumentary series follows a tightly-knit trio of vampires, living together in Staten Island.

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin (28/7/2022)

New coming-of-age, horror-tinged drama series introduces a new generation of Liars who are tormented by A – a masked killer hellbent on punishing them for the sins of their mothers, as well as their own.

All synopses are provided by BINGE.

BINGE’s full streaming list for July:

July 1

Pretty Little Liars – Seasons 1-7

Ex on the Beach (US) – Season 5, Finale

Southern Charm – Season 8, Episode 2 (new episodes weekly)

Alone – Season 9, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)

Gogglebox UK – Season 18, Episode 9 (new episodes weekly)

Regular Show – Seasons 1-8 (new episodes weekly)

Michael Buble – Tour Stop 148

Days of Our Lives – Season 58, Episode 21 (new episodes weekly)

The Young & The Restless – Season 50, Episode 248 (new episodes daily)

Coronation Street – Episode 10666 (new episodes daily)

Emmerdale – Episode 9365 (new episodes daily)

Eastenders – Episode 6507 (new episodes daily)

Venom

Mystic River

Missing Link

The Peanut Butter Falcon

July 2

Siesta Key – Season 4, Episode 24 (new episodes weekly)

Life Below Zero – Season 9, Premiere (new episodes weekly)

Hey Arnold!: The Jungle Movie

American Sniper

Child’s Play

Midsommar

America’s Sweethearts

July 3

Travel, Cook, Repeat With Curtis Stone – Season 1, Finale

Around the World in 80 Days – Season 1, Episode 2 (new episodes weekly)

Adventures in Zambezia

Law Abiding Citizen

Five Feet Apart

July 4

Westworld – Season 4, Episode 2 (new episodes weekly)

Becoming Chanel

Blue Bloods – Season 10

Mega Mansion Hunters – Season 1

Prince William: Duty Calls

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way – Season 3, Episode 9 (new episodes weekly)

The Great Celebrity Bake Off – Season 3, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)

July 5

From the Ashes

Below Deck: Sailing Yacht – Season 1, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)

Irma Vep – Season 1, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)

The Twelve – Season 1, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)

Mind Over Murder – Season 1, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)

Pawn Stars – Season 23, Episode 9 (new episodes weekly)

Bake Off: The Professionals – Season 6, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)

Extraordinary Escapes With Sandi Toksvig – Season 1, Finale

Richard Osman’s House of Games Night – Season 2, Premiere (new episodes weekly)

July 6

The Larry Sanders Show – Seasons 1-6

Hawaii Five-O – Season 10

Charles I: Downfall Of A King – Season 1

All Rise – Season 3, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)

The Holiday – Season 1

July 7

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills – Season 12, Episode 9 (new episodes weekly)

We Hunt Together – Season 2, Premiere (new episodes weekly)

Interior Design Masters With Alan Carr – Season 3, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)

Celebrity Game Face – Season 3, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)

Million Dollar Listing New York – Season 6

Elizabeth I & II: The Golden Queens – Season 1

July 8

Steve Jobs: The Lost Interview

Tom Cruise: An Eternal Youth

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon

July 9

Second Act

July 10

Space Cowboys

Closer

Her

July 11

Married to Medicine Atlanta – Season 9, Premiere (new episodes weekly)

July 12

Below Deck Mediterranean – Season 7, Premiere (new episodes weekly)

Naked and Afraid XL – Season 6

Roswell, New Mexico – Season 4, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)

July 13

NewsRadio – Seasons 1-5

The World’s Most Scenic Railway Journeys – Season 2

Endangered

The Australian Dream

What We Do In The Shadows – Season 4, Episodes 1-2 (new episodes weekly)

Our House – Season 1 Premiere (new episodes weekly)

July 14

The Great Pottery Throw Down – Season 5 Premiere (new episodes weekly)

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune – Season 1

Outback Opal Hunters – Season 8

Dunkirk

July 15

Charles: The Bachelor Prince

July 16

The Rehearsal – Season 1 Premiere (new episodes weekly)

Spider-Man Movie Collection (including Spider-Man: No Way Home)

Rent

Call Me By Your Name

The Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City

July 17

Venom: Let There Be Carnage

July 18

The Great Celebrity Bake Off – Season 4 Premiere (new episodes weekly)

Crikey! It’s The Irwins – Seasons 1-4

July 19

Avatar: The Last Airbender – Seasons 1-3

The Challenge: All Stars – Season 3

July 20

Nikki Glaser: Good Clean Filth

Moon Landing

Ghost Adventures – Season 18

The Great Food Truck Race – Season 10

July 21

Rap Sh!t – Season 1, Episodes 1-3 (new episodes weekly)

Interior Design Masters With Alan Carr – Season 3 Finale

Doctor Who – Seasons 1-12

Deadliest Catch: Bloodline – Season 1

Sarah Beeny’s Renovate Don’t Relocate – Season 1

Ken and Barbie Killers: The Lost Murder Tapes – Season 1

July 22

American Horror Stories – Season 2 Premiere (new episodes weekly)

Gold Rush – Season 12

The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch – Season 2

Kong: Skull Island

American Refugee

July 23

The Swan Princess

Bad Mums 2

July 24

Seven Pounds

Suburban Girl

July 25

Hey Arnold! – Seasons 1-3

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver – Season 9, Episode 17 (new episodes weekly)

Gordon Ramsay’s Next Level Chef – Season 1 Premiere (new episodes weekly)

July 26

Little People, Big World – Season 14

My Big Fat Fabulous Life – Season 1

July 27

Celebrity Beef With John McHale – Season 1 Premiere (new episodes weekly)

July 28

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin – Season 1, Episodes 1-3 (new episodes weekly)

Buckhead Shore – Season 1 Premiere (new episodes weekly)

July 29

Sister Wives – Season 10

Magic Mike

July 30

Sing 2

Ghostbusters: Afterlife

Start streaming on BINGE.

What’s streaming on Prime Video Australia in July?

The Terminal List (1/7/2022)

Based on the best-selling novel by Jack Carr, The Terminal List follows James Reece (Chris Pratt) after his entire platoon of Navy SEALs is ambushed during a high-stakes covert mission. Reece returns home to his family with conflicting memories of the event and questions about his culpability. However, as new evidence comes to light, Reece discovers dark forces working against him, endangering not only his life, but the lives of those he loves.

Paper Girls (29/7/2022)

In the early morning hours after Halloween 1988, four paper girls – Erin, Mac, Tiffany, and KJ – are out on their delivery route when they become caught in the crossfire between warring time-travellers, changing the course of their lives forever. Transported into the future, these girls must figure out a way to get back home to the past, a journey that will bring them face-to-face with the grown-up versions of themselves. While reconciling that their futures are far different than their 12-year-old selves imagined, they are being hunted by a militant faction of time-travellers known as the Old Watch, who have outlawed time travel so that they can stay in power. In order to survive, the girls will need to overcome their differences and learn to trust each other, and themselves. Based on the best-selling graphic novels written by Brian K. Vaughan, Paper Girls is a high-stakes personal journey depicted through the eyes of four girls.

Synopsis provided by Prime Video.

Prime Video Australia’s full streaming list for July:

July 1

The Terminal List

The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo

Robocop (1987)

Me Before You

21 Jump Street

The Pink Panther Strikes Again

22 Jump Street

Legally Blonde

Legally Blonde 2: Red, White and Blonde

Get Out

Lady Bird

American Made

Atomic Blonde

The Boss Baby

Captain Underpants

Pitch Perfect 3

Fifty Shades Darker

July 3

WNBA: Las Vegas Aces at Minnesota Lynx (Sport)

July 5

Magic Mike

July 8

1up

Warriors On The Field

July 11

Belfast

July 12

A Simple Favour

July 15

Don’t Make Me Go

James May: Our Man in Italy – Season 1

Forever Summer: Hamptons – Season 1

July 16

House of Gucci

July 17

WNBA: Atlanta Dream at Phoenix Mercury (Sport)

July 22

Anything’s Possible

July 24

WNBA: Connecticut Sun at Minnesota Lynx (Sport)

July 29

Paper Girls

July 30

Sing 2

July 31

WNBA: Seattle Storm at Washington Mystics (Sport)

Start streaming on Prime Video.

What’s streaming on Paramount+ Australia in July?

Honor Society (30/7/2022)

Honor Society follows Honor (Angourie Rice, Mare of Easttown), an ambitious high school senior whose sole focus is on getting into Harvard, assuming she can first score the coveted recommendation from her guidance counsellor, Mr Calvin (Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Superbad). Willing to do whatever it takes, Honor concocts a Machiavellian plan to take down her top three student competitors, until things take a turn when she unexpectedly falls for her biggest competition, Michael (Gaten Matarazzo, Stranger Things).

Synopsis provided by Paramount.

Paramount+ Australia’s full streaming list for July:

July 1

Fireheart

July 3

MTV Unplugged: Twenty One Pilots

Stuff Everyone Should Know About Australia

July 8

Who Is Ghislaine Maxwell?

July 11

Sky Med

July 12

The Secrets She Keeps

July 14

Hip Hop My House

July 17

Compulsion

July 19

Yo! MTV Raps

July 21

I Love That For You

July 22

The Day The Music Died: The Story of Don McLean’s American Pie

July 26

Couples Therapy Australia

July 30

Honor Society

Start streaming on Paramount+ now.

Another solid month right? What will you be streaming first?

If you missed some of the highlights from June you can check out the full list here.

This article has been updated since its original publish date.