Everything Shown At Summer Games Fest 2022: No Fluff Edition

Ruby Innes

Published 2 hours ago: June 10, 2022 at 4:49 am
Summer Games Fest has come through, and so have I with the belief that you want the news, no fluff. Here’s everything shown, announced, and confirmed at Summer Games Fest 2022.

For all the trailers shown off in the event, you can check out David’s article.

We will update this piece as more content is announced.

  • Guile is confirmed for Street Fighter 6.
  • Aliens: Dark Descent coming to console and PC in 2023.
  • The Callisto Protocol coming December 2, 2022, feels like a spiritual successor to Dead Space.
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II extended gameplay shown off, coming out October 28th, 2022.
  • Flashback 2 announced for Summer 2022 on consoles and PC.
  • Witchfire announced, entering Early Access soon.
  • Fort Solis announced, will include voice acting by Troy Baker and Roger Clark.
  • Routine announced for Xbox and PC, with music by Mick Gordon.
  • Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson shows up with his energy drink and more Black Adam footage.
  • Outriders: Worldslayer releasing 30th June, 2022.
  • Nintendo showed off games coming soon, like Xenoblade Chronicles 3.
  • Stormgate announced.
  • Indie game Highwater announced, coming 2022.
  • American Arcadia, a game about being the best person society wants you to be, is announced.
  • Goat Simulator 3 is confirmed.
  • More Marvel: Midnight Suns content revealed, releasing October 7th.
  • Cuphead DLC shown off.
  • Neon White is coming out June 16th, 2022.
  • Midnight Fight Express coming August 23rd, PC demo live now on Steam.
  • Honkai Starrail revealed, new game from creators of Genshin Impact.
  • More footage shown of Zenless Zone Zero, another game coming from the creators of Genshin Impact.
  • Casey Jones announced for TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge6-player mode for online and local confirmed. Launching June 16th.
  • New One Piece game, One Piece: Odysseycoming 2022.
  • Soul Hackers 2 is getting an English dub, launching August 26th.
  • Metal Hellsinger, a rhythm shooter out September 15th, will include music from Serj Tankian from System of a Down and other metal icons. Demo out now on all platforms.
  • More footage and gameplay mechanics shown off Nightingale.
  • Saints Row Boss Factory, the character customisation demo for the Saints Row reboot, is out now on all platforms.
  • Warhammer 40k: Darktide coming September 13th, 2022.
  • Bloober Team is bringing back Layers of Fears with a new title made entirely in Unreal Engine 5, coming 2023.
  • More footage shown of Gotham Knights.
  • A Last of Us standalone multiplayer game was announced and discussed by Neil Druckmann.
  • More Last of Us TV show content discussed, Troy and Ashley (the original voice actors for Joel and Ellie) will play “real roles” in the series.
  • Last of Us remake, rebuilt entirely in the sequel’s engine for PlayStation 5, is confirmed for September 2nd.
  • Neil Druckmann is working on a new game.

And that’s that! You can follow the links provided for more information, and this post will continue to be updated as more information comes out.

