Everything Shown At Summer Games Fest 2022: No Fluff Edition

Summer Games Fest has come through, and so have I with the belief that you want the news, no fluff. Here’s everything shown, announced, and confirmed at Summer Games Fest 2022.
- Guile is confirmed for Street Fighter 6.
- Aliens: Dark Descent coming to console and PC in 2023.
- The Callisto Protocol coming December 2, 2022, feels like a spiritual successor to Dead Space.
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II extended gameplay shown off, coming out October 28th, 2022.
- Flashback 2 announced for Summer 2022 on consoles and PC.
- Witchfire announced, entering Early Access soon.
- Fort Solis announced, will include voice acting by Troy Baker and Roger Clark.
- Routine announced for Xbox and PC, with music by Mick Gordon.
- Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson shows up with his energy drink and more Black Adam footage.
- Outriders: Worldslayer releasing 30th June, 2022.
- Nintendo showed off games coming soon, like Xenoblade Chronicles 3.
- Stormgate announced.
- Indie game Highwater announced, coming 2022.
- American Arcadia, a game about being the best person society wants you to be, is announced.
- Goat Simulator 3 is confirmed.
- More Marvel: Midnight Suns content revealed, releasing October 7th.
- Cuphead DLC shown off.
- Neon White is coming out June 16th, 2022.
- Midnight Fight Express coming August 23rd, PC demo live now on Steam.
- Honkai Starrail revealed, new game from creators of Genshin Impact.
- More footage shown of Zenless Zone Zero, another game coming from the creators of Genshin Impact.
- Casey Jones announced for TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge, 6-player mode for online and local confirmed. Launching June 16th.
- New One Piece game, One Piece: Odyssey, coming 2022.
- Soul Hackers 2 is getting an English dub, launching August 26th.
- Metal Hellsinger, a rhythm shooter out September 15th, will include music from Serj Tankian from System of a Down and other metal icons. Demo out now on all platforms.
- More footage and gameplay mechanics shown off Nightingale.
- Saints Row Boss Factory, the character customisation demo for the Saints Row reboot, is out now on all platforms.
- Warhammer 40k: Darktide coming September 13th, 2022.
- Bloober Team is bringing back Layers of Fears with a new title made entirely in Unreal Engine 5, coming 2023.
- More footage shown of Gotham Knights.
- A Last of Us standalone multiplayer game was announced and discussed by Neil Druckmann.
- More Last of Us TV show content discussed, Troy and Ashley (the original voice actors for Joel and Ellie) will play “real roles” in the series.
- Last of Us remake, rebuilt entirely in the sequel’s engine for PlayStation 5, is confirmed for September 2nd.
- Neil Druckmann is working on a new game.
And that's that! You can follow the links provided for more information
