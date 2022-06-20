It’s A Me, Me, Me, Me, Me! New Super Mario Odyssey Mod Adds 10-Man Multiplayer

Did you play Super Mario Odyssey and think, ‘Man, this game needs MORE Marios. Like, 9 more Marios specifically, not including myself’? You’re in luck with this new mod, then!

Modder CraftyBoss has released an unofficial mod for Super Mario Odyssey that allows for up to ten players to play the game. According to a report from VGC, the mod supports all Kingdoms within the game, and syncs the moons collected by players together meaning it’s a fully cooperative experience.

You can check out this mod in action below.

The YouTube description of the mod reads as follows:

Have fun exploring kingdoms with friends, playing game modes, or beating the game as fast as possible! This mod is still early in development, so expect bugs and un-refined aspects as we work hard to improve it and make the mod as polished as possible.

Unfortunately, the kicker is that everybody playing will need to be using a modded Nintendo Switch as well as the ROM of Super Mario Odyssey. That being said, a big ol’ online multiplayer rendition of Super Mario Odyssey looks like a LOT of fun.

The development of the mod is still ongoing, with the team working on bug fixes and potential advancements post-release. There are also claims that custom game modes will be supported later on, meaning players using the mods can re-mod the game to include more content.

Considering the success of Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury for the Nintendo Switch, it’s clear that the people love a multiplayer Mario experience. I personally went absolutely buck-wild over Bowser’s Fury.

That being said, there’s very little chance that this is something that Nintendo would ever go out of their way to do for Super Mario Odyssey, which has thus led to this mod. While the act of playing it might involve jumping through a few hoops, it seems like a really goofy and fun way to play the game with friends.