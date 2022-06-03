Super Nintendo World Coming To Hollywood In 2023, Bringing Horrible Long Legs Mario Along With It

If you are an American and love the idea of Mario being a proportionally-accurate human man while still looking the way that he does, I have great news for you.

Universal Studios Hollywood has announced on Twitter that Super Nintendo World will be debuting at its Hollywood park in 2023.

You’ve never experienced Mario Kart like this! Ride through iconic courses, throw shells, and collect coins to beat Team Bowser when #SuperNintendoWorld opens at Universal Studios Hollywood in early 2023. https://t.co/293xXB5RDG pic.twitter.com/Ry2q3GhbcO — Universal Studios Hollywood (@UniStudios) June 2, 2022

We know that much like the Japan location, Super Nintendo World Hollywood will have Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge, a fully interactive Mario Kart ride that users VR goggles to enhance the experience. The official announcement from Nintendo America also includes a hint of what’s to come:

The immersive land will be a visual spectacle of vibrant colors and architectural ingenuity located within a newly expanded area of the theme park, featuring a groundbreaking ride and interactive areas, to be enjoyed by the whole family. Themed shopping and dining will enhance the entire experience.

So far, the only Super Nintendo World is in Universal Studios Japan in Osaka. However, there are currently three other locations that will be getting their very own Super Nintendo World. Universal Studios Singapore is getting one, Universal Orlando Resort in Florida was supposed to get theirs in 2023 but that got delayed to 2025, and then, of course, Hollywood.

Florida’s delay means that Hollywood will be the first place in America to get a Super Nintendo World attraction. In preparation for the introduction of Super Nintendo World, the park will also have Nintendo merchandise on display to purchase. While you can’t yet play with large versions of the monsters you see in your moving image box, never fear as you may still consume in the meantime.

While this is all well and good, there’s something unnerving about mascot-suit Mario. His legs are… so long. He is the size of a regular guy. If we learned anything from Super Mario Odyssey, it’s that Mario is a short king and looks alarmingly different to the regular people of New Donk City. While the latter hasn’t changed, the former… is being challenged. And I’m not happy about it.

Mario is the short king representation that has stayed consistent since his introduction to the world all those years ago. It disgusts me that for his Super Nintendo World debut, his legs are so long. Where is the call for historical Mario accuracy anymore?