Published 1 hour ago: June 1, 2022 at 8:00 am
Welcome to another Talk Amongst Yourselves, a home for Kotaku’s Aussie readers to chat about anything and everything. Ask us questions in the comments. Get recommendations on new indie or AAA games! Rant about something at work, or have a whine about Windows updates. Whatever you prefer, drop a comment in here and you’ll find a friend.

For more chats, don’t forget to join our Discord! We have a wonderful and welcoming community of like-minded readers and we’d love for you to be a part of it. Talk about games, movies, and memes, ask David and Ruby questions in the Ask Kotaku channel, or even find a squad in Looking For Group. Come by and say hello, we’d love to see you.

About the Author

David Smith is the editor of Kotaku Australia. A games journalist and industry observer for nine years, he has previously written for The AU Review and PC World Australia. He has appeared on ABC Radio, covered live events around the world, and is a regular guest on industry panels and podcasts.

  • Ah the scent of a fresh TAY!

    So quick question for any plamodel folks… does anybody know of any shops that supply Kotobukiya plamos locally? I know Hobbyco is the official supplier for Bandai stuff but I have yet to find Kotobukiya plamos in Australia.

  • I’ve recently been demonstrated the use of a Steamdeck. The person imported it new from US, which required some indirect means of ordering, greater expense, and a long delivery time.

    It’s phenomenally exciting!

    The Switch was a major juncture in gaming. The advent of a hybrid console gave us portable gaming for a breadth of titles we hadn’t seen on less powerful, more niche portable devices prior to it.

    The key there is power. The Steamdeck looks to me to be the next step forward and broadening that breadth of these capabilities further. You can get Elden Ring up and running – it’s far less than the ideal way of playing that new title, but it has servicable frames and pixels. And for most things, sans recent AAA titles, it does a fantastic job at 60 fps.

    It all depends on the demographic.

    If you want your Elden Ring at >100fps and QHD on a wide screen with high-end gaming peripherals, and more importantly have the leisure time with permanency at home, then you’re getting the superior experience.

    If you have set your life with numerous commitments that both require a lot of time outside the home and a need for flexible pick-up/drop-down, then, if you’re like me, you have gradually accepted the compromises, or rather adapted to the benefits, of a mobile device.

    With powerful, and very large, current-gen consoles which are more akin to PCs in the lounge room than ever before, and with the capabilities of streaming from your PC to another room, the choice of gaming hardware is being fractured between two choices, PC or mobile. The function of a “console” is becoming less defined, and is now more about how you game not what you game with.

    The future of hardware is probably defined by an ever more differently defined means of gaming – the ultra-powerful stationary gaming of a PC, or the great convenience and flexibility of the mobile.

    I think this dichotomy in hardware choice is more relevant than streaming for the changes in gaming we’ll see, as even in a future where we have economical services to provide streaming, distribution arrangements which still reward developers, and broadband internet capabilities to deliver the service, you still need to decide of the hardware that best suits your means and wishes for engagement.

    The Steamdeck should be very successful. Now; when will Valve solve supply issues?

    And, should we see more market choices and a competitive evolution of the mobile console – Epic, Microsoft, Sony?

