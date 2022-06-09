Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge Launches With Playable Casey Jones On June 16

During today’s Summer Game Fest show, the folks at Tribute Games and Dotemu revealed that Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge is dropping onto PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC on June 16. It’s backward-compatible on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, of course, and will also be free via Game Pass.

Shredder’s Revenge is a spiritual successor to Konami’s popular Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles arcade games of the 80s and 90s. The beat ‘em up obviously includes all four bodacious turtles as playable characters, but you’ll also be able to step into the shoes of allies like rat mentor Splinter, human reporter April O’Neil, and the hockey-masked vigilante Casey Jones, the last of which was only just revealed today.

Up to six players can play Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge together at the same time, with scaling enemy numbers depending on how many people you get together for some cooperative brawling. It looks like an incredible throwback to the days of the gathering around a small cabinet with your friends and seeing how far you could get on limited quarters.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge has been highly-anticipated since its original reveal back in 2021, thanks mostly to its gorgeous, vibrant, pixelated visuals. And with a development team made up of folks who worked on the recently revived Scott Pilgrim vs. The World, it’s sure to provide hours of mindless button-mashing as the turtles protect their city from Shredder’s influence.