You Can Buy Tekken 2 On The PlayStation Store For $US9999, If You Want To

Published 1 min ago: June 15, 2022 at 9:37 am -
Filed to:bandai namco
PlayStationplaystation plustekkentekken 2
Screenshot: Bandai Namco / Kotaku Australia

And I thought paying $124.95 for a game on the PlayStation 5 was a rort!

PlayStation Plus 2.0 is in the process of rolling out worldwide, launching in the US just a couple of days ago. Here in Australia, we’ll have to wait another week to get our hands on the new tiered service. However, with the launch of the service in the US, a new goofy gaffe has appeared.

Tekken 2, the 1996 fighting game released for the PlayStation 1, was one of the first titles to be announced as part of the PlayStation Classics lineup. It’s a classic for sure, an iconic game definitely. If you asked me what I think the game is worth digitally, I would say roughly around $US9998 ($AU14526).

I would, unfortunately, be wrong, as according to some eagle-eyed users on Twitter, Tekken 2 is actually worth $US9999 ($AU14527) if the PlayStation Store is anything to go by.

As you can see, due to some sort of bug in the PlayStation Store, Tekken 2 is listed for $US9999 ($AU14527). For a price like that, I’d hope the game would not only include the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 versions, but also suck me off until completion!

Of course, to add a cherry on top, Katsuhiro Harada, the current game director of the Tekken series and an all-round very cool guy, saw the price and commended Sony on their mistake.

Harada then followed this tweet up by saying that a PlayStation 1 era arcade stick signed by him is now also worth $US9999 ($AU14527). The man is in the process of getting his accidental bag, and I commend him on it.

Ruby Innes is a writer specialising in video games.
Ruby is passionate about the Australian games industry, and loves spotlighting hidden gems from local studios. Her favourite game is Undertale, and her game libraries are filled with an array of cutesy and creepy single-player story games.
You can contact her via her Twitter (@rubyinnes) or email.

