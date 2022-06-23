The Complete List Of Games Available On PlayStation Plus In Australia

The new PlayStation Plus tiers have arrived in Australian homes and everyone wants to know which games will be on the service locally. After trawling through the list, we’ve noticed that there are some differences between the list of games on the local PlayStation Plus website, and what’s actually available via the console. The titles listed on the website appears to be the same one released in Japan. There are several pretty important differences between the Australian and Japanese libraries — certain titles disappear and others arrive to fill those gaps. This applies across the PS4 and PS5 games in the PSPlus Extra tier, as well as Classics titles in the Deluxe tier.

Below, is the full list of games as they currently stand on the Australian PlayStation Plus app, compiled via our office PS5 console.

PlayStation Plus Extra

These are the PS4 and PS5 titles available at the PlayStation Plus Extra tiers and above.

11-11 Memories Retold

2Dark

8-Bit Armies

9 Monkeys of Shaolin

Absolver

ABZU

Ace of Seafood

Adr1ft

Agatha Christie: The ABC Murders

Age of Wonders: Planetfall

Agents of Mayhem

ALIENATION

AO Tennis 2

Aragami

Ash of Gods Redemption

Ashen

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (PS4)

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (PS5)

Assetto Corsa Competizione (PS4)

Assetto Corsa Competizione (PS5)

Astebreed

Aviici Invector

Bad North

Balan Wonderworld (PS4)

Balan Wonderworld (PS5)

Batman: Arkham Knight

Battle Chasers: Nightwar

Bee Simulator

Black Mirror

Blasphemous

Bloodborne

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night

Bomber Crew

Bound

Bound by Flame

Brawlout

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons

Bubsy: The Woolies Strike Back

Call of Cthulhu

Carmageddon: Max Damage

Cartoon Network: Battle Crashers

Car Mechanic Simulator

Celeste

Chess Ultra

Chicken Police

Child of Light

Children of Morta

Chocobo’s Mystery Dungeon Every Buddy!

Chronos: Before the Ashes

Cities: Skylines

Clouds & Sheep 2

Concrete Genie

Concrete Genie: Digital Deluxe Edition

ConnecTank

Control: Ultimate Edition (PS4)

Control: Ultimate Edition (PS5)

Cris Tales (PS4)

Cris Tales (PS5)

Croixleur Sigma

Damascus Gear: Operation Tokyo HD Edition

Danger Zone

Dangerous Golf

Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition

Dark Rose Valkyrie

Darksiders Genesis

Darksiders III

Days Gone

DCL – The Game

Dead Cells

DEAD OR ALIVE 5 Last Round (PS4)

Death end re;Quest

Death end re;Quest2

Death Squared

DEATH STRANDING

DEATH STRANDING: DIRECTOR’S CUT

Defense Grid 2

DEMON’S SOULS

Detroit: Become Human

Descenders (PS4)

Desperados III

Destruction Allstars

Disaster Report 4 Plus: Summer Memories

DISGAEA 5: ALLIANCE OF VENGEANCE

DOOM

Dragon Star Varnir

Dreamfall Chapters

Dungeons 2

Dynasty Warriors 8 Empires

Eagle Flight

Earth Defense Force 4.1: The Shadow of New Despair

Electronic Super Joy

El Hijo – A Wild West Tale

Elex

Embr (PS4)

Empire of Sin

Enigmatis: The Ghosts of Maple Creek

Enter the Gungeon

Entwined

Everybody’s Golf

Fade to Silence

Fallout 4

Fallout 76

Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon: Classic Edition

Far Cry 3: Classic Edition

Far Cry 4

FIA European Truck Racing Championship

FIGHTING EX LAYER – Standard Version

Final Fantasy IX

Final Fantasy VII

Final Fantasy VIII Remastered

Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster

Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age

Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition

Fire Pro Wrestling World

Flatout 4: Total Insanity

Fluster Cluck

For Honor

For the King

Foreclosed (PS4)

Foreclosed (PS5)

Friday the 13th: The Game

Frostpunk: Console Edition

Fury Unleashed

Gabbuchi

GAL GUNVOLT BURST

Get Even

Ghost of a Tale

GHOST OF TSUSHIMA: DIRECTOR’S CUT (PS4)

GHOST OF TSUSHIMA: DIRECTOR’S CUT (PS5)

Ghostrunner (PS4)

Ghostrunner (PS5)

Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams – Director’s Cut

Gods will Fall

Golf with Your Friends

GOD OF WAR

Goosebumps: The Game

Gravity Rush 2

Grand Ages: Medieval

Graveyard Keeper

Greedfall (PS4)

Greedfall (PS5)

GRIP: Combat Racing

GUNVOLT CHRONICLES LUMINOUS AVENGER IX

Hello Neighbor

Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition

Homefront: The Revolution

Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition

Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number

Hotshot Racing

How to Survive 2

How to Survive: Storm Warning Edition

Hue

Human Fall Flat (PS4)

Human Fall Flat (PS5)

I am Bread

I am Dead (PS4)

I am Dead (PS5)

Indivisible

inFAMOUS First Light

inFAMOUS Second Son

Infinite Minigolf

Injustice 2

Joe Dever’s Lone Wolf: Console Edition

John Wick Hex

Jotun: Valhalla Edition

Journey to the Savage Planet

KeyWe (PS4)

KeyWe (PS5)

Killzone: Shadow Fall Intercept

KILLZONE SHADOW FALL

Kingdom Come: Deliverance

Kingdom Two Crowns

Kingdom: New Lands

KNACK

Kona (PS4)

Kona (PS5)

Last Day of June

Last Stop (PS4)

Last Stop (PS5)

Lawn Mowing Simulator (PS4)

Lawn Mowing Simulator (PS5)

Left Alive: Day One Edition

Legends of Ethernal

LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham

Leo’s Fortune

LittleBigPlanet 3

Little Big Workshop

Little Nightmares

Lost Words: Beyond the Page

Mafia III: Definitive Edition

Magicka 2

Mahjong

Malicious Fallen

Maneater (PS4)

Maneater (PS5)

Marvel Puzzle Quest

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (PS4)

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (PS5)

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales (PS4)

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales (PS5)

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition

Masters of Anima

Matterfall

MediEvil

Megadimension Neptunia VII

Mighty No. 9

Minit

Mitsurugi Kamui Hikae

Momodora: Reverie Under the Moonlight

Monster Jam Steel Titans 2

Monster Truck Championship (PS4)

Monster Truck Championship (PS5)

Moonlighter

Moving Out

Mudrunner

MX vs ATV All Out

MXGP 2021 (PS4)

MXGP 2021 (PS5)

My Friend Pedro

My Time at Portia

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4

NASCAR Heat 5

NBA 2K Playgrounds 2

NBA 2K22 (PS4)

NBA 2K22 (PS5)

Necromunda: Underhive Wars

Nidhogg

Nights of Azure

Nights of Azure 2: Bride of the New Moon

Nioh

Observation

Observer: System Redux (PS4)

Observer: System Redux (PS5)

Oddworld: New ‘n’ Tasty

Omega Quintet

Outer Wilds

Overcooked! 2

Overpass

Party Hard

Pathfinder: Kingmaker – Definitive Edition

Payday 2: Crimewave Edition

PGA Tour 2K21

Pile Up! Box by Box

Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition

Pixel Piracy

Portal Knights

Prison Architect

Power Rangers: Battle For The Grid

Prey

Project Cars 2

Project Cars 3

Pure Hold’em World Poker Championship

Pure Pool

Rad Rodgers

Red Dead Redemption 2

Redeemer – Enhanced Edition

Reel Fishing: Road Trip Adventure

Raiden V: Director’s Cut

Rapala Fishing: Pro Series

Rebel Galaxy

Resogun

Relicta

Returnal

Rez Infinite

RIDE 4 (PS4)

RIDE 4 (PS5)

Risk Urban Assault

Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break

Rogue Stormers

Romance of The Three Kingdoms XIII

R-TYPE Final

Saints Row: The Third Remastered (PS4)

Saints Row: The Third Remastered (PS5)

Seasons After Fall

Secret Neighbor

Shadow of the Beast

Shadow of the Colossus

Shadow Warrior 2

Shadow Warrior 3

Shenmue III

Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom

Sine Mora X

SkyDrift Infinity

Slime Rancher

Sniper Elite 4

Soma

Soulcalibur VI

South Park: The Fractured but Whole

South Park: The Stick of Truth

Space Hulk: Deathwing – Enhanced Edition

Space Hulk: Tactics

Space Junkies

Spitlings

Star Ocean First Departure R

Star Trek: Bridge Crew

Starlink: Battle for Atlas

Steep

Stellaris: Console Edition

Stranded Deep

Sundered: Eldritch Edition

Surgeon Simulator: Anniversary Edition

Surviving Mars

Telling Lies

Tennis World Tour 2 (PS4)

Tennis World Tour 2 (PS5)

Terraria

Tetris Effect: Connected

Tearaway Unfolded

The Vanishing of Ethan Carter

The Artful Escape (PS4)

The Artful Escape (PS5)

The Book of Unwritten Tales 2

The Caligula Effect: Overdose

The Crew

The Crew 2

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan

The Fisherman – Fishing Planet

THE LAST GUARDIAN

The LEGO Movie Videogame

The Long Dark

The Messenger

The Surge

The Surge 2

The Technomancer

The Witch and the Hundred Knight: Revival Edition

The Wonderful 101: Remastered

This is the Police

This is the Police 2

This War of Mine: The Little Ones

Thomas was Alone

Through the Darkest of Times

Tom Clancy’s The Division

TorqueL

Totally Reliable Delivery Service

Toukiden 2

Tour de France 2021 (PS4)

Tour de France 2021 (PS5)

TowerFall Ascension

Townsmen – A Kingdom Rebuilt

Tricky Towers

Tropico 5

Trackmania Turbo

Transference

Trials Fusion

Trials of the Blood Dragon

Trials Rising

Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince

TRON RUN/r

TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 2

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy

Until Dawn

Unturned

Valiant Hearts: The Great War

Vampyr

Velocibox

Victor Vran Overkill Edition

Vikings – Wolves of Midgard

Virginia

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr

Warhammer: Chaosbane – Slayer Edition (PS5)

Warhammer: Chaosbane (PS4)

Warhammer: Vermintide 2

WARRIORS ALL-STARS

Watch Dogs

Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood (PS4)

Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood (PS5)

Werewolves Within

Wild Guns Reloaded

Windbound

World of Final Fantasy

Whispering Willows

Wolfenstein: The New Order

WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship (PS4)

WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship (PS5)

Wreckfest (PS4)

Wreckfest (PS5)

Wytchwood (PS4)

Wytchwood (PS5)

XCOM 2

Yet Another Zombie Defense

Ys IX: Monstrum Nox

Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA

ZOMBI

Zombie Army 4: Dead War

PlayStation Classics

Available in the Deluxe tier.

Ape Escape

Ape Escape 2

ARC

ATARI Flashback Classics Vol1

ATARI Flashback Classics Vol2

Baja HD

Batman Return to Arkham Asylum

Batman Return to Arkham City

Beyond Two Souls

Bioshock 2 Remastered

Bioshock Remastered

Borderlands The Handsome Collection

Bulletstorm Full Clip Edition

Crysis Remastered

Dark Chronicle

Dark Cloud

Darksiders II

Darksiders Warmastered Edition

Deadlight Director’s Cut

Deadnation: Apocalypse Edition

Toy Story 2

Echochrome

Everybody’s Golf

Everybody’s Tennis

Fantavision

Forbidden Siren

Garou: Mark of the Wolves

God of War 3 Remastered

Gravity Rush Remastered

Guilty Gear X

Heavy Rain

Hotline Miami

Jak and Daxter

Jak II

Jak X Combat Racing

Jumping Flash

Kinetica

Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-reckoning

LEGO Harry Potter Collection

Lock’s Quest

Loco Roco

Loco Roco 2

Lumines Remastered

Mafia Definitive Edition

Mafia II Definitive Edition

Metro 2033 Redux

Metro Last Light Redux

Mount & Blade Warband

Mr Driller

Oddworld

Okage: Shadow King

Outcast Second Contact

Patapon

Patapon 2

Primal

Rainbow Moon

Red Faction

Red Faction Guerrilla Remastered

Red Faction II

Resident Evil

Resident Evil Director’s Cut

Rise of the Kansai

Rogue Galaxy

Serious Sam Collectuon

Star Wars Bounty Hunter

Star Wars Jedi Starfighter

Star Wars Racer Revenge

Strider

Super Star Wars

Syphon Filter

Tekken 2

The Last Of Us Remastered

The Last Of Us Left Behind

The Mark of Kri

The Raven Remastered

Toukiden: Kiwami

Uncharted The Nathan Drake Collection

War of the Monsters

Wild Arms

Wild Arms 3

Wipeout Omega Collection

Worms World Party

Trials and demos

Available in the Deluxe tier.