The Internet Reacts To Its First Real Look At Starfield

David Smith

Published 2 hours ago: June 13, 2022 at 10:16 am -
Image: Starfield, Bethesda

Depending on where you were hanging out online this morning, it’s safe to say the reactions to the extended trailer for Bethesda’s Starfield have been decidedly mixed. Let’s take a quick tour around the social media traps to see what the internet thinks.

Among media professionals seeing the trailer for the first time (Xbox did not, to my knowledge, brief any Australian outlets on the contents of its showcase ahead of time), most seemed fairly happy with what they saw.

Overall, the vibe was complementary — you don’t get a first look at a new Bethesda RPG every day — with many taken with director Todd Howard’s demonstration of its sizeable universe.

Others were less easily convinced.

The comparisons to No Man’s Sky have been flying about all morning. When you put them side-by-side, the similarities are pronounced. Though Starfield will be a more curated experience than the proc-gen heavy No Man’s Sky, the two games have a great many factors in common.

There’s also an argument to be made about creating an RPG at this scale. How can all of the game’s thousands of worlds have interesting, fleshed-out characters and stories? At what point does Bethesda draw the line and start choosing areas to pad the experience out? The argument below comes from Kotaku US editor Patricia Hernandez and her whole thread is well worth a read. Perspective, folks. You don’t have to agree, we just offering perspective.

There was also a significant segment of the audience that flatly refuses to trust Todd Howard.

 

Others are still hanging out for The Elder Scrolls VI, whatever form that may eventually take.

Over on Reddit, people were more interested in poring over the details of the trailer in granular detail than issuing broad-stroke opinions.

Some immediately noticed nods to older games.

Others are scrutinising screens and video of the game’s solar system maps for details on words and galaxies.

Others still are poring over glimpses of the character creator in an attempt to divine what, if any, new systems or stats are driving the RPG gameplay.

Obviously, it’s still far too early to render any kind of final judgement on Starfield when all we’ve got to go on is a single 15-minute trailer. What we’ve seen today is only our first proper look at the game, and there’s a lot more to come. The game has been delayed for a non-specific date in 2023, but even that may not be concrete.

What did you think of the Starfield trailer? Love it? Hate it? Completely non-plussed? Wishing a thousand curses upon Todd Howard because you just want Elder Scrolls VI? Express yourself in the comments below.

Comments

  • >Though Starfield will be a more curated experience than the proc-gen heavy No Man’s Sky

    The game has 1000 planets so it will still be proc-gen heavy.

    Reply

  • Its weird looking at the trailer, i don’t understand why we didn’t get this 6 months or a year ago… instead of those lame concept art coffee table talk videos (before they announced the delay).

    At the end of the day, I dont trust Todd after F76.

    Reply

    • Likely they didn’t have anything like this to show 6 months ago.
      Even the trailer has the feeling of a gussied up E3 video, a few solid bits of fabricated on the rails gameplay and a bunch of out of context snippets.

      Reply
