The Nintendo Switch Has A Big Summer Sale Right Now

The dog days of summer are officially here. Whether you’re trying to take your mind off the heat or the bad headlines, you’re in luck: Nintendo is currently running a major sale on digital Switch games. Cool off with Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze or mind-meld with a sentient hat in Super Mario Odyssey for 30% off the normal sticker price.

That’s not a giant discount in the larger world of gaming, but it’s a big deal for the notoriously stingy Nintendo eShop, where first-party games especially remain full price years after launch (unlike, for example, PlayStation where you can currently get God of War for just $US20 ($28)). The handheld hybrid’s current promotion is called the Nintendo eShop Big Ol’ Super Sale, and while it’s not as sweeping as last year’s Black Friday discounts, there’s still a lot of decently priced stuff if you’re looking for something to play while lying in front of the box fan or lounging in the pool.

Here’s the first-party stuff, discounted 30% off the normal $US60 ($83) MSRP:

Super Mario Odyssey – $US42 ($58)

Super Mario Maker 2 – $US42 ($58)

Paper Mario: The Origami King – $US42 ($58)

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening – $US42 ($58)

Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze – $US42 ($58)

Pikmin 3 Deluxe – $US42 ($58)

Why is Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze, a 2018 port of a 2014 Wii U game, still regularly full price? Who can say. But Tropical Freeze remains a gem and one of the best platformers of the modern era. Here are some other standouts from the sale:

Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore – $US42 ($58)

Astral Chain – $US42 ($58)

Daemon X Machina – $US42 ($58)

Bravely Default II – $US42 ($58)

Shin Megami Tensei V – $US42 ($58)

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – $US45 ($62)

Monster Hunter Rise – $US31 ($43)

Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – $US35 ($49)

Dark Souls Remastered – $US20 ($28)

Ruined King: A League of Legends Story – $US20 ($28)

Tetris Effect: Connected – $US24 ($33)

No More Heroes 3 – $US30 ($42)

Hades – $US15 ($21)

Persona 5 Strikers – $US30 ($42)

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim – $US30 ($42)

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic – $US12 ($17)

Diablo II: Resurrected – $US24 ($33)

There are also a few fantastic indies with some nice discounts right now, including Loop Hero ($US10.50 ($15)), Death’s Door ($US13 ($18)), and Chicory: A Colourful Tale ($US14 ($19)), all 2021 standouts on several people’s game-of-the-year lists. I personally will be taking this opportunity to pick up Castlevania Advance Collection ($US13 ($18).50) and Eastward ($US20 ($28)), because June is usually when I get that itch to go back and play something classic or retro-influenced.

The Big Ol’ Super Sale will run until July 6 just before midnight and eShop purchases net you 5 per cent back through gold coins, so you’ll get a few bucks off future games as well.