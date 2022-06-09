The Plucky Squire Is Everything I Want In A Game And More

Devolver Digital is blessing us with yet another banger of an Australian-made game, this time in the form of The Plucky Squire.

The Plucky Squire is an action adventure title from Queensland-based studio All Possible Futures, an indie studio formed by industry veterans James Turner (Pokémon) and Jonathan Biddle (Sword of Ditto).

Check out the trailer below, which was premiered as part of Devolver Digital’s Marketing Countdown To Marketing.

The game showcases a unique mix of 2D and 3D gameplay, with your character, the cute and courageous Jot, jumping between storybook pages and the thick, juicy world that exists beyond the book he resides in. It’s truly show-stopping. Here’s the description from the game’s Steam page:

The Plucky Squire follows the magical adventures of Jot and his friends – storybook characters who discover a three-dimensional world outside the pages of their book. When the malevolent Humgrump realizes he’s the villain of the book – destined to lose his battle against the forces of good for all eternity – he kicks the heroic Jot out of its pages and changes the story forever. Jot must face challenges, unlike anything he’s ever seen if he is to save his friends from Humgrump’s dark forces and restore the book’s happy ending. Jump between 2D and 3D worlds in this charming action-adventure – solving puzzles, boxing badgers, flying with a jetpack, and enjoying many more delightful and surprising mini-challenges as you become the hero of a living storybook.

My friends and enemies, I am very excited for The Plucky Squire. It’s typical of Devolver Digital to take on games with this much potential, I think we all remember just how incredible Death’s Door was. Now with this, as well as the upcoming release of Cult of the Lamb, these absolute freaks are unstoppable. If anybody attempts to stop them, they will have to go through me.

Take a look at some of these game screenshots, they’re just magical.

The Plucky Squire will be coming to Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC in 2023. You can now wishlist it on Steam.