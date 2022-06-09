The Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Callback In Last Night’s Obi-Wan Kenobi Episode

If you’ve played a lot of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, you might have spotted a small but cool connection to it in the latest episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi. You may have also noticed a much sadder callback to a Clone Wars character.

Don’t read beyond this point if you care about spoilers and haven’t seen episode four of the Kenobi show or played Jedi: Fallen Order!

In yesterday’s episode of the Star Wars spin-off show Obi-Wan Kenobi the titular Jedi, played by Ewan McGregor, has to infiltrate the Fortress Inquistorous. (That location, first seen on the show last week, is itself a big connection to Respawn’s 2020 Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.) Sneaking around inside the fortress and trying to save a captured young Leia, Kenobi encountered a new connection to Respawn’s popular Star Wars game in the form of Purge Troopers.

In the new episode of Kenobi, we see the old Jedi get surrounded in a tunnel, and the troops sent after him include a few Purge Troopers. This is their first appearance in live-action. Eventually, Obi-Wan Kenobi breaks the glass walls of the underwater tunnel, killing them with the flood. This reminded me of a similar moment that happens to Darth Vader in Fallen Order; the Empire really needs to get better contractors.

Purge Troopers were first technically seen in a 2018 Darth Vader comic, but were then known as Inquisitor Troopers. Then they reappeared in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, in which they were officially named Purge Troopers or Purge Stormtroopers. They work alongside Vader, the Inquisitors, and other imperial forces to help contain, capture, and kill Jedi and other force-sensitive individuals. These soldiers are highly trained and utilise electrostaffs and other melee weapons that can resist lightsabers. Purge Trooper armour is also lightsaber resistant, which makes sense when your job is hunting down highly skilled Jedi who carry laser swords.

There is also a much sadder, less fun cameo in this new episode. When Kenobi discovers a large graveyard of Jedi, we see a dead Cosian suspended in the weird space-amber. While it hasn’t been officially confirmed yet, it seems very likely that this is the old Jedi Tera Sinube, who appeared in the fantastic Clone Wars episode “Lightsaber Lost.”

Of course, this could technically be another male Cosian Jedi, but considering how the show lingers on the corpse and that last week Kenobi mentioned Quinlan Vos — another popular Clone Wars-era Jedi — it seems likely to me that this is indeed the dead body of Sinube. Hopefully, he went out fighting.