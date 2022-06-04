The Week In Games: Bend It Like Bowser

It’s time once again to answer the age-old question: Who is the best soccer player among all the Mario characters? And thankfully on June 10 Mario Strikers: Battle League will provide us with yet another opportunity to solve one of life’s great mysteries.

Hello? Can you hear me? Is this thing still on? Sorry about the delay, folks, but The Week In Games is back. I called a few folks and they came by with some tools and a few beers and we got this thing up and running in…well I was going to say no time, but it has clearly been some time.

Assuming nothing wild happens anytime in the future, The Week In Games is back! The plan is to run these on Saturdays now, toward the end of the day.

Now, let’s stop chit-chatting and get to the real reason you’re all here!

Here’s all the other stuff coming out this week:

Monday, June 6

The Elder Scrolls Online: High Isle [Expansion] | PC

Tuesday, June 7

Attack at Dawn: North Africa | PC

SpellForce III Reforced | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One

True Fear: Forsaken Souls Part 2 | Xbox One

Yurukill: The Calumniation Games | Switch

Wednesday, June 8

My Lovely Wife | Switch, PC

Mythbusters: The Game – Crazy Experiments Simulator | PC

Noel the Mortal Fate | PS4

Nummels | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One

Spacewing War | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II – Sith Lord | Switch

Super Impossible Road | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One

The Cycle: Frontier | PC

Thursday, June 9

Cool Animals | Switch

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Hinokami Keppuutan | Switch

even if TEMPEST | Switch

Meteor World Actor: Badge & Dagger | PC

Nevergrind Online | PC

One Last Memory – Reimagined | Switch

Postal: Brain Damaged | PC

Pro Cycling Manager 2022 | PC

Sokocat – Combo | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

Square Keeper | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Tour de France 2022 | PC

Friday, June 10