This Week In Games Australia: It’s Lights Out And Away We Go

Release dates are back, friends. The drought is over.

This week features racing games, big expansions, RPG’s, shooters, platformers, and party gear. A little something for everybody. Here’s what’s coming up this week.

June 30

Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course (PS5, XSX, PC, NS, PS4, XBO)

Cuphead‘s final expansion arrives this week so limber up. The platformer famously designed as a punish will almost certainly go all-in for its final encore. I’m looking forward to this one.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak (NS, PC)

It is once again time to hunt monsters, my dudes. The big expac for the well-received Switch title arrives, and with it a ton of new content. New monsters, new weapons, new mechanics, new locations and characters. The retail package contains a cartridge for the base game and a download code for the Sunbreak expansion.

My Universe: Green Adventure Farmer Friends (NS)

You’ll never go broke in the video game business making farming sims. This one’s aimed at younger players

Outriders: Worldslayer (PS5, XSX, PC, PS4, XBO)

Remember the week last year when we were all playing Outriders and having a nice time before it dropped off the radar and was swallowed up by the release calendar? Good times. There’s an expansion out this week, Worldslayer, built for characters that have hit the old Level 30 cap. Like Monster Hunter Rise, the retail package contains the base game and the new expansion content together.

Rabbids: Party of Legends (PS5, XSX, PC, NS, PS4, XBO)

It’s another Rabbids party game. If the Rabbids are your thing, I’m sure you’ll have a nice time! For me, just seeing one of the furry bastards makes me crave Mario + Rabbids 2 all the more.

Tour de France 2022 (XBO)

You have got to be kidding me. This is now the fourth week running that the Tour de France game has slipped its release date. It seems the Xbox One version will be the last one out the door. Godspeed, troubled bike game. May this be the last time we run into each other.

July 1

F1 22 (PS5, XSX, PC, PS4, XBO)

I mean, you all knew this was going to be my game of the week. Codemasters brings the current ground effect Formula One to its detailed simulation. Those who’ve been playing the F1 games for years may notice a greater degree of onboarding this year. As many know, Netflix’s Formula One: Drive To Survive series has boosted interest in the sport to the extent that it has become a resurgent cultural phenomenon. Therefore, the expectation is that this will be a game that caters to brand new players as much as old ones. I’ve had little nibbles at this one across a couple of preview builds, and I’m pumped to get into the full game.

MX vs ATV Legends (PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO)

These games are always way more fun than people give them credit for. There’s a visceral thrill in yeeting ultralight speed machines over rugged landscapes, especially against your mates. Worth a look if you find F1 22 too technical.