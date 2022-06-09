Unreleased Indie Horror Game Returns 10 Years After Its Debut

Ten years is a long time in any business, but it’s an eternity in video games, where technology and design is always evolving, and always at the fastest pace imaginable. So it’s both incredible and absolutely wonderful today that we get to slow things down a little and revisit a game that I first wrote about in 2012, but which still isn’t out yet.

That game was/is Routine, which a decade ago looked like a neat little horror experience that was taking some cues from survival games and Dead Space. It was first-person, it was set on a moon base, and I was very into it.

It returned a year later with a proper gameplay trailer showing that, while we didn’t know it at the time, it was pioneering some very strong Alien Isolation vibes, a game that also had a retro-future aesthetic and an emphasis on exploration horror, but which wouldn’t be released until 2014.

And then…nothing. The game disappeared. Truth be told I forgot all about it, and anyone who remembers game trailers from 2012-13 probably did too.

That was until today, when the game’s “re-reveal trailer” dropped, showing that nine years in the wilderness had left us with a game that looked…well, entirely new:

So why the break? Games disappearing for a year or two is nothing new, but nine years in pipeline is almost unheard of for a game that’s not called Duke Nukem Forever or Star Citizen. It turns out the main reason is simply the fact the team decided, after five years of development and with Routine nearing completion, that they weren’t happy with what they’d made. So they binned it and started over, found a publisher and are now back.

Here’s the full statement from the team explaining their decision, absence and ultimate return (and why there’s no release date attached to this news):