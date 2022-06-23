$US15,000 ($20,823) Later, Diablo Immortal Player Finally Has His Legendary Gem

The last time we checked in on streamer Quin and his attempts to buy his way to glory in Diablo Immortal, he had spent $US6600 ($9,162) and not attained a single 5-star Legendary Gem. I am happy (?) to report that, after more than doubling his investment, he finally has his loot.

As I wrote earlier in the month:

You would think that after a while you’d eventually get some of the game’s best gear, a 5-star Legendary Gem, because that’s how the law of averages works, right? Wrong! As Quin69 has clearly proven here, the law of averages is inherently cruel and unpredictable, which is why bookmakers have been taking advantage of it since the dawn of time, and why games like Diablo Immortal are built on predatory economic models designed to exploit people’s most dangerous and vulnerable psychological impulses.

That was then! This is now, and Quin has since posted that after spending NZD$25,165 (USD$15,818) on the game — with NZD$10,000 of that coming in a single stream — he has his 5-star Legendary Gem:

I can't believe I just looted my first 5/5⭐ gem and it only cost me $25,165.57 NZD



Thanks @Blizzard_Ent @DiabloImmortal for this authentic diablo experience. pic.twitter.com/jqf5AevZ7w — Quin (@quinrex) June 18, 2022

Remember, simply buying your way to these items isn’t the only way you can get them, and as we’ve seen here is indeed the worst way, but that’s not the point. The point here is that having it as an option at all is one of the reasons predatory game economies suck!

As Kotaku AU wrote when reporting on his “achievement”: