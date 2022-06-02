See Games Differently

Vans Launches New Collab With Sailor Moon For All The Magical Girls And Boys

Image: Vans/Naoko Takeuchi/PNP Toei Animation

Two of our favourite things have come together for what can only described as utterly cool. Vans x Sailor Moon is the collab we didn’t know we needed.

The official line from Vans is that Vans and Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon have come together for a special collaboration celebrating love and justice for all. Followed by: Team up with the Sailor Guardians through this collection of footwear and apparel that pays homage to the popular anime.

There’s not much else on the collab, except one teaser vid posted to Vans’ official Twitter account.

Let’s do some sleuthing.

First up, we can see some Sk8-Hi Authentic Stacked high tops emblazoned with the classic Sailor Moon colour scheme (including her red ribbon and transformation brooch). On the edge, there’s the Sailor Moon series logo and the planetary symbols of Sailor Senshi. But also, there’s gel. GEL. Ugh, these are stunning.

vans sailor moon
Image: Vans/Naoko Takeuchi/PNP Toei Animation

It looks like there are eight pairs coming, including patchwork Authentics featuring Sailor Moon and Tuxedo Mask, another canvas pair of Old Skools with Luna hanging out on the right foot and Artemis on the back and some slides. It looks like they’ve got some kids sizes, too.

But there’s also a long-sleeve Off the Wall tee, a blue tie-dyed hoodie and backpacks.

We’ll update you with what exactly from the Vans x Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon collab will be available in Australia as soon as we know.

I haven’t been this excited since Vans launched horror movie-inspired shoes for Halloween.

Head to Vans.com to register your interest, or check back on June 9. Select Vans retailers are also expected to carry the launch, but we don’t have any local pricing as yet for the Vans x Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon collab.

vans sailor moon
Image: Vans/Naoko Takeuchi/PNP Toei Animation

Asha Barbaschow

Asha is Editor of Gizmodo Australia.

