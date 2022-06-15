We Went To Major Nelson’s Meet And Greet In Melbourne’s Western Suburbs, Here’s What Happened

As you may be aware, Microsoft and EB Games announced a very short notice meet-and-greet at Highpoint Shopping Centre for Xbox Director of Programming Larry Hryb, aka Major Nelson. Hryb was due to appear at the store between 4 pm and 5 pm on June 14.

Despite the short notice, fans began to arrive at 3:30 pm, forming a single file line extending to the entrance of the still-trading store. Major Nelson took time to speak with each person in line, signing anything they had and taking photographs with attendees. Covid-safe protocols meant handshakes were not allowed, so elbow bumps were exchanged instead.

Fans were encouraged to participate in a lucky dip for a chance to win an Xbox Series S, and assorted Xbox-themed loot. Prizes were on pieces of paper enclosed in plastic capsules. These were then pulled from a canvas bag. Hryb also came prepared to feed the hungry faithful: The store laid out a table stacked with mini vanilla cupcakes with green buttercream icing.

By 4 pm, the line outside was zig-zagging out the front of the store. Three staff members walked the line to keep things under control. Only a small number of people had to be turned away much later due to time constraints.

Ten minutes after the meet-and-green began, one lucky fan named Josh managed to score the coveted Xbox Series S. He struggled with the capsule for a while, because they were quite difficult to open, but what is a win like that without a little struggle? He was asked if he would like his new console signed, because who would say no to that?

One fan that showed up in an Xbox racing suit had Major Nelson sign that for him. According to the man in the race suit, he only needed Xbox CEO Phil Spencer’s signature and some Xbox-themed sneakers to complete the outfit.

The event wrapped up at 4:50 pm with most people not only getting a photo with the Major, but a chance to chat with him as well. EB Games Highpoint is a smaller store, but it pulled the event off. Nelson took a moment to thank everyone for coming and departed for the night.