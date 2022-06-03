What Are You Playing This Weekend?

Happy Friday, folks, we’ve gotten through another week. Unbelievable effort, well done. Now it’s time to kick back and plan a weekend of games and relaxation. The big question arrives, as it always does: What are you playing this weekend?

For me, I’m hazarding a dip into Diablo Immortal. I know, I know. I’ve got to give it a fair shake if I want to be able to write about it next week, though. I’ll let you know how I get on.

Beyond that, I’m very keen to spend a bit of time on Card Shark, which I saw dropped on Switch this week. I made a note of it in This Week In Games on Monday, but I want to follow through on it.

This weekend, Ruby tells me she is playing a book. She’s reading Junji Ito’s TOMIE, a collection of horror manga. This is very funny because Ruby famously, cannot read. I can only assume this is why she bought a book full of pictures.

(Ruby wrote all those jokes herself, I’m not being mean, don’t come for me)

But how about you? What’s on this weekend? Are you playing anything special? Chewing through your backlog while the release window stays fairly thin? FFXIV family, make sure you tell us about your adventures. Let us know all about your plans in the comments below.

And that’s it for us for another week! Thanks as always for hanging out with us, we really appreciate you being here. Whatever you get up to over the weekend, be well, stay safe, save often, and we’ll see you next week.