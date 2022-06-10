What Are You Playing This Weekend?

Happy Friday, friends. We’ve reached the end of another week.

What’s on your gaming radar this weekend? I don’t know how much time I’ll have to play games this weekend, considering all the livestreams happening in the vacuum of a cancelled E3 2022. I do still want to try to squeeze in a bit of time with Card Shark. I really love that concept and I’m so keen to get properly stuck in. I’d also like to knock over another Sniper Elite 5 co-op level if I get the time. I’m also obsessed with the Metal: Hellsinger demo that just went up on Steam.

Ruby is still riding high on the Day of the Devs livestream and is hoping to get into Roots of Pacha this weekend.

There’s a big weekend of livestreams coming up this weekend. If you’re hanging out for those, don’t forget our guide to when and where you can see them all! Ruby and I will be on-site across the weekend covering all the best announcements and keeping an eye out for any wins in the Australian scene. If you’ll be around, please feel free to pop into the Kotaku Australia Discord and keep us company.

And with that, that’s the week over! Have a wonderful weekend, whatever you may get up to. Stay safe, be well, enjoy the Queen’s Birthday long weekend if your state is observing it, and we’ll see you back here next week.