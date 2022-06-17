What Are You Playing This Weekend?

Folks. You know what day it is. Time to look ahead to the weekend and plan our gaming schedules accordingly.

For me, I’m excited to get into the new Jurassic World Evolution 2 DLC. There are buildings and facilities in that update I’ve been waiting for for a long time. Invisible fences? A hyperloop for moving staff around the park?? The build opportunities are blowing my mind.

I’m keen to put another run into The Quarry as well, if I get time. I think we want to see how quickly we can kill everybody on this run. Should be good fun. I’d love to take a run at Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge for old time’s sake, I’ll see if I get there. Feels like one for the Switch for sure.

There’s a double gold and XP weekend on for Sea of Thieves, too, but the time investment required is proving a challenge at the moment. Some months it’s hard to get the crew together, you know? Such is life.

Beyond that, I think Ruby and I will both be trawling through Steam Next Fest demos on the hunt for juicy morsels. Have you played anything from Steam Next Fest you think we should check out? Shout them out in the comments and we’ll add them to our lists.

And with that, it’s over to you! What are you playing this weekend? If you’re planing to play anything, let us know your plans so we can live vicariously through you! Final Fantasy XIV crew, enjoy your raiding. Warhammer crew, please leave a battle report below when you get done.

As always, thank you for hanging out with us again this week, we’re grateful to have you here. Whatever you get up to this weekend, stay safe, be well, and we’ll see you back here on Monday.