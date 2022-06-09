While You Were Sleeping: Summer Game Fest 2022 Edition

Good morning folks. It’s Friday, June 10th, 2022, and Not E3 is officially underway.
That’s right, we’re reviving a Kotaku Australia classic. Welcome back to While You Were Sleeping, Summer Game Fest Edition.
So, last night was a lot. Put the kettle on, make some breakfast, and I’ll walk you through it. Where to begin?
- The Summer Game Fest 2022 livestream kicked off at 3am AEST and ran for a full three hours. We’ve got a no-fuss roundup for you here, and a complete list of every trailer that dropped during the show.
- Day of the Devs followed Summer Game Fest and was jam-packed with extremely cool indies from around the world. Praise be to Tim Schafer and iam8bit for putting that one on.
- Xbox Design Lab is finally coming to Australia and New Zealand (and they let Ruby design a controller of her own, witness its majesty here.
- Xbox also announced it’s making a big push into demos for its Game Pass platform, along with a promise of five new exclusives coming to the platform.
- PlayStation accidentally leaked The Last of Us Part I, a ground-up remake for the PS5 coming in September.
- Neil Druckmann appeared on Summer Game Fest to talk about TLOU Part I. While he was there, he confirmed a few other things: the long in-development TLOU multiplayer game is still on the way, that the TLOU TV series finishes filming tomorrow, and that original cast members Ashley Johnson and Troy Baker will appear in the TV series in some capacity. Both stars joined Druckmann on stage to talk about the new remaster and their involvement with the TV show.
- The Callisto Protocol got a proper gameplay trailer.
- Guile is back in Street Fighter 6.
- Marvel’s Midnight Suns also got a gameplay trailer, and had Spidey fight Venom just for fun. It launches October 7.
- Nightingale got a trailer about thinking with portals.
- Bloober Team finally announced a sequel to Layers of Fear (sorry, Silent Hill truthers)
- The Devolver Digital Marketing Countdown To Marketing live stream begins at 8am AEST (check our Not E3 Events Guide for times across Australia and New Zealand).
And that brings you up to date as of 7 am. Big day, and a big long weekend, lie ahead.
Log in to comment on this story!Log in