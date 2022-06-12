While You Were Sleeping: Xbox And Bethesda Showcase Edition

Morning folks, and a happy public holiday Monday to those of you in the states observing it! The Xbox & Bethesda Showcase kicked off at 3 am this morning and had a lot to talk about. Here’s a fast digest for those who just want the major bullet points with breakfast.
- We got a first look at RedFall gameplay
- Hollow Knight: Silksong is coming to Game Pass on day one (we still don’t know when that will be)
- The entire Riot Games back catalogue is coming to Game Pass
- Forza Motorsport got a shiny new trailer
- Overwatch 2 is going free-to-play, gets another new hero, and early access kicks off in October
- Minecraft Legends is a chill new strategy game by Mojang and Blackbird, creators of the Homeworld franchise
- Diablo IV‘s final playable character is the Necromancer, plus a stack of new gameplay
- Sea of Thieves‘ captaincy update, five years in the making, arrives with Season 7 in July
- The Persona series is back on Xbox after many years away
- Hideo Kojima will work with Xbox on … something, we’re not really sure what yet
- and Starfield gets a massive 15-minute first-look at gameplay
Did you get up early for the showcase? Couldn’t be bothered? See anything you’re excited for in amongst the announcements? Let us know in the comments down below.
