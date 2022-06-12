See Games Differently

While You Were Sleeping: Xbox And Bethesda Showcase Edition

David Smith

David Smith

Published 2 hours ago: June 13, 2022 at 5:50 am -
Filed to:game pass
while you were sleepingXboxxbox game passxbox onexbox series sxbox series x
While You Were Sleeping: Xbox And Bethesda Showcase Edition
Image: Starfield, Bethesda

Morning folks, and a happy public holiday Monday to those of you in the states observing it! The Xbox & Bethesda Showcase kicked off at 3 am this morning and had a lot to talk about. Here’s a fast digest for those who just want the major bullet points with breakfast.

Did you get up early for the showcase? Couldn’t be bothered? See anything you’re excited for in amongst the announcements? Let us know in the comments down below.

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

David Smith

David Smith

David Smith is the editor of Kotaku Australia. A games journalist and industry observer for nine years, he has previously written for The AU Review and PC World Australia. He has appeared on ABC Radio, covered live events around the world, and is a regular guest on industry panels and podcasts.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.