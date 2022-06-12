While You Were Sleeping: Xbox And Bethesda Showcase Edition

Morning folks, and a happy public holiday Monday to those of you in the states observing it! The Xbox & Bethesda Showcase kicked off at 3 am this morning and had a lot to talk about. Here’s a fast digest for those who just want the major bullet points with breakfast.

Did you get up early for the showcase? Couldn’t be bothered? See anything you’re excited for in amongst the announcements? Let us know in the comments down below.