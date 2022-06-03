Wolfenstein: The New Order, One Of The Best Shooters Ever, Is Currently Free On PC

Wolfenstein: The New Order is a truly well-made and entertaining alt-history adventure that also happens to be one of the best first-person shooters made in the last ten years. And now, as part of Epic’s ongoing Mega Sale, this fantastic FPS can be yours for absolutely nothing at all. That is what the kids call one hell of a deal!

Starting today, you can grab, download, and install Wolfenstein: The New Order on PC via the Epic Games Store.

As with most of the previous Wolfenstein games, this modern reboot once again stars the famous Nazi-killing soldier, BJ Blazkowicz, who has to have killed at least a few million Nazis and german shepherds by now. However, this time, BJ goes into a coma, the allies lose WW2, and he wakes to find himself in a world where the Nazis rule. But that just gives our favourite whispering badass more targets to kill, right?

Claim #Wolfenstein: The New Order FREE from June 2 to June 9 on the @EpicGames Store! pic.twitter.com/hqBbCH5kgv — Bethesda (@bethesda) June 2, 2022

Just like with all past freebies from Epic’s digital store, it’s yours forever once you create an account and redeem the game. And as usual, this offer is only for the PC versions via the PC Epic Store launcher, which you’ll also need to also download and install.

As with all of these past giveaways, don’t wait too long to pick up Wolfenstein: The New Order, as the deal ends next week on June 9. After that, Epic will move on to its next free giveaway. Last week it was all the Bioshock games. And the week before that it was Borderlands 3. That’s, uhhh…that’s a lot of shooters.

Wolfenstein: The New Order isn’t just a badass, fast-paced, bloody shooter filled with tons of great weapons and action, it’s also surprisingly well-written, featuring some lovely acting and scenes between characters that will grow on you fast. And because of this, when the game kills some of them, it hurts even worse. Rarely do I remember characters in games after the credits roll, as so many game narratives are boring or filled with bland personalities. That ain’t the case here.

I mean, this is a WW2 future-retro-sci-fi shooter featuring laser guns and robot dogs that also somehow manages to tell a believable and touching love story between a broken man and a desperate woman, both just trying to survive a world run by Nazis. Seriously, if you haven’t played this game, stop reading this and go grab it now on the Epic Store. Or if you have Game Pass, you can pick it up over there, too!

Now, if you’ll excuse me, I’m going to replay New Order for like the 10th time…