When To See The Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Nintendo Direct In Australian Times

Surprise, there’s a new Nintendo Direct on the way! This time, we’re talking Xenoblade Chronicles 3, and we’ve collated all the Australian times so you know when to tune in!

The next Nintendo Direct will be a half-size 20-minute broadcast focused on the upcoming Xenoblade Chronicles 3. Nintendo has not confirmed if it will have any games beyond XC3 to talk about, nor if it is planning a wider-ranging broadcast as a follow-up, so manage your expectations accordingly.

So when is the new Nintendo Direct?

The Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Nintendo Direct will be a late one for Australian audiences. You’ll be able to catch it on Thursday, June 23 if you live on Australia’s east coast, or in NZ. The time difference will bump the Direct up to Wednesday, June 22 if you’re in SA, the NT, or WA.

Nice. Where can I see it?

Ninty’s official Twitch and YouTube channels will be the best place Australians can see the Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Nintendo Direct. VOD versions will be uploaded after the live broadcast has finished.

What time does the Nintendo Direct start?

See below for each Australian timezone, ranked in order of earliest to latest start. New Zealand friends, we haven’t forgotten you either, check the bottom of the list for kickoff times in NZDT.

Western Australia

Wed, June 22, 2022

10:00 pm AWST

Northern Territory, South Australia

Wed, June 22, 2022

11:30 pm ACST

ACT, New South Wales, Queensland Tasmania, Victoria

Thurs, June 23, 2022

12:00 am AEST

New Zealand

Thurs, June 23, 2022

2:00 am NZST

And there you go. Are you keen for the Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Nintendo Direct? Are you keen for Xenoblade Chronicles 3? Any predictions for surprise announcements? Share your corkboard-and-string BotW2 theories in the comments below.