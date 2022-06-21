See Games Differently

When To See The Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Nintendo Direct In Australian Times

8
David Smith

David Smith

Published 1 hour ago: June 21, 2022 at 12:20 pm -
Filed to:advance wars reboot camp
kirby and the forgotten landNintendonintendo directnintendo switchswitchtriangle strategy
When To See The Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Nintendo Direct In Australian Times
Image: Nintendo

Surprise, there’s a new Nintendo Direct on the way! This time, we’re talking Xenoblade Chronicles 3, and we’ve collated all the Australian times so you know when to tune in!

The next Nintendo Direct will be a half-size 20-minute broadcast focused on the upcoming Xenoblade Chronicles 3. Nintendo has not confirmed if it will have any games beyond XC3 to talk about, nor if it is planning a wider-ranging broadcast as a follow-up, so manage your expectations accordingly.

So when is the new Nintendo Direct?

The Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Nintendo Direct will be a late one for Australian audiences. You’ll be able to catch it on Thursday, June 23 if you live on Australia’s east coast, or in NZ. The time difference will bump the Direct up to Wednesday, June 22 if you’re in SA, the NT, or WA.

Nice. Where can I see it?

Ninty’s official Twitch and YouTube channels will be the best place Australians can see the Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Nintendo Direct. VOD versions will be uploaded after the live broadcast has finished.

What time does the Nintendo Direct start?

See below for each Australian timezone, ranked in order of earliest to latest start. New Zealand friends, we haven’t forgotten you either, check the bottom of the list for kickoff times in NZDT.

 

Western Australia

Wed, June 22, 2022

10:00 pm AWST

 

Northern Territory, South Australia

Wed, June 22, 2022

11:30 pm ACST

 

ACT, New South Wales, Queensland Tasmania, Victoria

Thurs, June 23, 2022

12:00 am AEST

 

New Zealand

Thurs, June 23, 2022

2:00 am NZST

 

And there you go. Are you keen for the Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Nintendo Direct? Are you keen for Xenoblade Chronicles 3? Any predictions for surprise announcements? Share your corkboard-and-string BotW2 theories in the comments below.

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

David Smith

David Smith

David Smith is the editor of Kotaku Australia. A games journalist and industry observer for nine years, he has previously written for The AU Review and PC World Australia. He has appeared on ABC Radio, covered live events around the world, and is a regular guest on industry panels and podcasts.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Comments

  • Well with the Nintendo Direct happening tomorrow morning at 10am for me Victoria I’m hoping to see some updates or free DLC updates for Mario Party Superstars.
    I also want to see more information on Kirby and The Forgotten Land coming out on March 25 next month.
    I also want to see a new Donkey Kong game been announced along with hopefully an announcement for Super Mario Odyssey 2 and maybe Mario Kart 9.
    That’s all I really want to see for tomorrow’s Nintendo Direct.

    Reply

      • No time for that john_stalvern Sakurai-san needs to rest up after his reveal of all 11 DLC fighters from Super Smash Bros Ultimate there will be no Super Smash Bros Ultimate sequel in tomorrow’s Nintendo Direct.
        So suck it up john_stalvern and please do not comment me again about a Super Smash Bros Ultimate sequel it’s not going to happen.

        Reply

    • James, if you are in Victoria and you say you’ll watch it from 10am, you would have missed it. It starts at 9am for Sydney, VIC and ACT

      Reply

      • No brownie73 that is not what I meant I said I’m watching the Nintendo Direct at 9am.
        Do you get the picture now?

        Reply
Show more comments

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.