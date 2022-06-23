Your Winter 2022 Anime Guide

If you happen to be suffering from a general air of malaise following the autumn time season and are looking to fill your winter with something fresh from the anime scene, well tough. Kidding! Winter is well and truly here and with it are a bunch of new anime to watch.

Much like our Spring 2022 anime guide, this season is stacked with a bunch of new shows ranging from spicy romances, side-splitting comedies, and, of course, dimension-hopping isekai. Like Obito from Naruto gifting his sharingan to Kakashi, I too will give you the gift of a winter anime guide. Here are all of the returning and new anime shows to watch at this time of year, localised entirely by your streaming devices. As always, let us know which shows you plan on watching in the comment section below.

Bastard!!: Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy

Studio: LIDEN FILMS

Genre: Fantasy

Premiere Date: June 30

Where to Watch: Netflix

What It’s About in One Sentence: A dark wizard is called upon to save the appropriately named kingdom of Meta-Licana from evildoers following the resurrection of the god of destruction.

Black Summoner

Studio: Satelight

Genre: Action, Fantasy

Premiere Date: July 9

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: A boy wakes up in a mysterious land after, you guessed it, getting isekai’d into fantasy land as a powerful summoner with a powerful goddess at his side.

Classroom of the Elite II

Studio: Lerche

Genre: Drama

Premiere Date: July 4

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: Students compete in a series of cutthroat survival games to rise among the ranks of Japan’s most prestigious high school.

The Devil is a Part-Timer Season 2

Studio: 3Hz

Genre: Comedy, Fantasy

Premiere Date: July 14

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: An all-powerful devil and his underlings get reverse isekai’d into the world of humans and must now take on greuling service jobs to make ends meet.

Dropkick on my Devil!!!!X Season 3

Studio: Nomad

Genre: Comedy, Supernatural

Premiere Date: July 5

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: A devil is forced to live with a college student after getting summoned into the human world with no way to return to hell unless her summoner meets an untimely death. Chaos ensues.

Engage Kiss

Studio: A-1 Pictures

Genre: Comedy, Romance

Premiere Date: July 2

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: Shuu, a young man who’s notoriously arse out whenever rent is due, lucks in as a demon exterminator alongside his ex-girlfriend and the cute girl next door.

Fuuto PI

Studio: Studio Kai

Genre: Mystery, Supernatural

Premiere Date: July 31

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: A detective and his assistant magically transform into the legendary tokusatsu hero Kamen Rider W and protect their city from superpowered criminals.

Harem in the Labyrinth of Another World

Studio: Passione

Genre: Fantasy

Premiere Date: July 6

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: A high school boy gets isekai’d into the world of a shady internet fantasy and uses his newfound powers to become an adventurer and (sigh) form a harem of “idol-level” girlfriends.

Lucifer and the Biscuit Hammer

Studio: NAZ

Genre: Action, Comedy

Premiere Date: Crunchyroll

Where to Watch: July 8

What It’s About in One Sentence: A college student and his wise-talking lizard friend must save Earth from doom.

Lycoris Recoil

Studio: A-1 Pictures

Genre: Comedy

Premiere Date: July 1

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: A group of café workers in Tokyo serve up coffee, sweets, childcare, all while ridding the town of zombies and other monstrosities.

The Maid I Hired Recently is Mysterious

Studio: Silver Link / Blade

Genre: Comedy, Slice of Life

Premiere Date: July 22

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: A young boy named Yuuri grows suspicious of his maid, Lilith, for how flawlessly she performs her caretaker duties.

My Stepmom’s Daughter is My Ex

Studio: Project No.9

Genre: Comedy, Romance

Premiere Date: July 6

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: Um, the title kinda covers this eloquently. In a comedy of errors, a former middle school couple meet again in high school and discover they’re going to be step-siblings.

Obey Me! The Anime Season 2

Studio: Coloured Pencil Animation

Genre: Comedy, Fantasy

Premiere Date: July 22

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: Based on the popular Japanese dating sim, the devil and his brothers attend a prestigious royal academy in Hell where they train to become the rulers of demons.

Orient

Studio: A.C.G.T

Genre: Action, Fantasy

Premiere Date: July 11

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: A miner named Musashi joins a band of samurai to save the people of Hinomoto from the demons who rule them in secret.

The Prince of Tennis II: U-17 World Cup

Studio: M.S.C / Studio Kai

Genre: Sports

Premiere Date: July 6

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: After getting kicked out of Japan’s U-17 tennis training camp for breaking the rules, Ryoma Echizen joins the U.S. team and competes against his former teammates.

Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 2

Studio: TMS Entertainment

Genre: Comedy, Romance

Premiere Date: July 1

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: A college student with all the charm, or lack thereof of Scott Pilgrim, balances maintaining appearances with his rental girlfriend to his friends and family while wrestling with his real feelings for her.

RWBY Ice Queendom

Studio: 3HZ

Genre: Fantasy

Premiere Date: July 3

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: A group of young huntresses battle off demonic creatures called Grimm while unearthing the troubled past of their team member, Weiss Schnee.

Shadows House 2nd Season

Studio: CloverWorks

Genre: Slice of Life, Supernatural

Premiere Date: July 8

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: A group of school children must find the culprit behind the supernatural occurrences plaguing their noble mansion.

Shine On! Bakumatsu Bad Boys!

Studio: Geno Studio

Genre: Action

Premiere Date: July 8

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: Following the unaliving of Kyoto’s samurai police, seven criminals must become samurai themselves and restore peace to Japan.

Shoot! Goal to the Future

Studio: EMT Squared

Genre: Sports

Premiere Date: July 2

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: A former captain of an Italian soccer team and a dejected student rebuild a high school soccer team into a formidable force to be reckoned with.

Spriggan

Studio: David Production

Genre: Action, Sci-Fi

Premiere Date: June 18

Where to Watch: Netflix

What It’s About in One Sentence: A secret organisation known as ARCAM safeguards ancient tomes from a long-forgotten advanced civilisation, ensuring that they don’t fall into the hands of the nationals who wish to use their knowledge for evil.

Smile of the Arsnotoria the Animation

Studio: Liden Films

Genre: Action

Premiere Date: July 6

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: A group of girls attend a magical academy where they train to become “true ladies” by honing their manners and magic know-how.

Teppen!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Laughing ‘til you Cry

Studio: Drive

Genre: Comedy, Slice of Life

Premiere Date: July 1

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: After enrolling into a private high school, a young girl and her childhood friend form a comedy duo in hopes of becoming famous.

Utawarerumono Mask of Truth

Studio: White Fox

Genre: Fantasy

Premiere Date: July 3

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: In the final chapter of the fantasy series, a war engulfs the city of Yamato and forces a young man to abandon his past and become the saviour of the city and its princess.

Uncle from Another World

Studio: Atelier Pontdarc

Genre: Comedy, Fantasy

Premiere Date: July 20

Where to Watch: Netflix

What It’s About in One Sentence: A middle-aged man awakens from a 17-year coma after his car accident with Truck-kun and shares his isekai misadventures with his nephew.

The Yakuza’s Guide to Babysitting

Studio: Feel / Gaina

Genre: Comedy, Slice of Life

Premiere Date: July 7

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: A Yakuza tough guy is hired by his boss to become the caretaker of his only daughter.

Yurei Deco

Studio: Science Saru

Genre: Sci-Fi

Premiere Date: July 3

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: A girl named Berry joins an online group called the Ghost Detectives Club and unearths the secret behind her hometown in a story based loosely on The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn.

There you have it, all of the summer anime in a nutshell. I’ve been enjoying David Production’s subtly rounded throwback 2D art direction with Spriggan. I’m also enjoying the death of hiatuses 2022 continues to give us, with the long-awaited return of The Devil is a Part Timer. Now I’m eagerly awaiting a Nana anime and manga revival from Ai Yazawa to complete my impossible 2022 anime bingo card. Any time now… Anywho, happy anime watching, friendos.