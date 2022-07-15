15 Things I Wish I Knew Before Playing PowerWash Simulator

PowerWash Simulator recently left Early Access on Steam and came to Xbox via Game Pass. Looking at the recent numbers and charts, it seems more people than ever before are entering the satisfying world of digital power-washing. But while it might be fun and oh-so-satisfying to clean dirt using high-powered water canons, it’s not as simple as aiming a hose at the ground and wagging your arm around.

So here are some useful tips and tricks to help you make more money and clean more efficiently in PowerWash Simulator on Xbox and PC.

Split big jobs into sections

Breaking big, time-consuming tasks into smaller chunks with multiple, easy-to-obtain goals is not just a good tip for this video game but also a solid tip I use in my life all the time. Don’t think about a level as a whole, instead focus on one big wall, or the porch, or every trash can, or staircase. Before you know it, you’ll have cleaned and finished a dozen smaller areas and be almost done with the full job.

Use ‘Dirt Vision’

When cleaning, make a habit out of hitting the “Highlight Dirt” button, which is Tab on PC. We began calling this mode “Dirt Vision,” which is a much better name. Regardless of what you call it, this mode brightly highlights all the remaining dirt on a level, letting you quickly see how much progress you’ve made. It’s also useful in areas where dirt blends in with the environment or when you are looking for one last, missing spot of grime.

Get low or high to clean out-of-reach dirt

You can quickly fall into a rhythm when playing PowerWash Simulator, moving from left to right or back and forth in a pattern. However, take the time to look up and under everything you are cleaning. You’ll often discover a whole new hidden and filthy dimension to be cleaned. Also, use any provided ladders or step-ladders to help get on the roof of buildings or onto tall walls.

Missing spots? Use the in-game checklist

Even after looking high and low or using “Dirt Vision,” you may still reach a point where an object alludes your powerful jet stream of water and soap. When this happens, don’t run around in desperation. Instead, open your in-game tablet and head over to the details submenu where you’ll find a list of everything that is dirty or clean in the level. You can even select an object to highlight it in the world, letting you quickly find and clean it.

Focus on the green and yellow nozzles

Screenshot: Futurlab

There are a lot of power-wash machines, nozzles, and extensions in this game, and it might seem a bit overwhelming at first. But don’t worry! The first half dozen jobs or so can be tackled without any upgrades. As for nozzles, you should mainly rely on the yellow and green as they provide the best spread and power ratio. And if something tough won’t clean away, get closer and switch to red for even more cleaning power.

Don’t forget you can turn your nozzle

Seriously, this is a very simple but important feature that you should be using all the time. On PC, you hit R to rotate and left trigger on Xbox. Changing the angle of your nozzle and stream will let you clean more efficiently.

Save your money

Just like in real life, cash is king in the dirt-covered world of PowerWash Simulator. As such, savings are the key to quickly and efficiently cleaning bigger, more challenging jobs. It’s very tempting to buy up lots of soap, new upgrades, and gloves once you’ve completed your first few jobs and have some cash in your rubber jumpsuit. But hold off as, in the early hours of PowerWash Simulator, money is tight and you should instead spend what little you have wisely.

Don’t buy soaps (right away…)

Very early in the game, you’ll likely spot all the various soaps you can buy for $US10 ($14) a bottle. They can be useful, but they’re expensive and there’s a limited amount to purchase. So don’t buy any…at first.

Upgrade your powerwasher ASAP

Instead, save your money and buy a stronger and better power washer that will help cut through tough-to-clean grime faster and make short work of most dirt in the game. Also, wait to buy any extensions for your power washer until you upgrade the entire tool as extensions have to be bought again for each new machine.

Next, buy a length extender

Once you have a new power washer, you can save up to buy an extension accessory. These will let you clean a larger area of space without having to move around as much since the extension allows your water to keep its power even at longer distances, letting you clean roofs and high windows from the ground.

Eventually, buy some soap and use them sparingly

While soap isn’t the most important or useful thing in PowerWash Simulator, it can sometimes help save time or frustration. Keep in mind that the soap nozzle isn’t very powerful. But it does have a wide spray radius and the soap will eat away at even the toughest dirt.

Soap is best used if you have a lot of graffiti or stubborn dirt and want to get rid of it quickly. It’s also useful if you can’t reach the last little bit of dirt under a car or bench, as you can just flood the area with soap and let it do the work. Just don’t buy any soap until you are in the level and see you need it. Stick to one bottle as well so you don’t waste money on unnecessary cleaning supplies.

Do small jobs whenever they appear

Screenshot: Futurlab

As you play through Powerwash Simulator’s career mode, you’ll occasionally gain access to tiny jobs that have you washing a single dirt bike or car. With a powerful washer and the right nozzle, these jobs can be completed in a few minutes and are a great way to pocket some cash quickly.

Don’t look at the sun on xbox

I’ve been playing on Xbox and have been lucky enough to not run into any crashes, but just to be safe: Don’t look at the sun until the game is patched. You’ve been warned.

Get a friend to make cleaning faster and more fun

PowerWash Simulator, like many video games, is more fun when you invite a friend to play. The game also supports crossplay across Xbox and PC, including Steam. Splitting up the work with a friend is a handy way to finish levels faster. And it never gets old shooting your friends with a power washer and knocking them off the roof in the process. Trust me.

Play some music and chill

Load up your preferred streaming platform of choice and put on a chill playlist of jazz or 80s pop. Whatever works for you. Cleaning in silence is fine, but cleaning with a soundtrack is always better!