See Games Differently

There’s Never Been A Better Time To Read Akira Than Its 40th Anniversary

3
Chris Neill

Chris Neill

Published 3 hours ago: July 19, 2022 at 3:03 pm -
Filed to:akira
animedealskatsuhiro otomomanga
There’s Never Been A Better Time To Read Akira Than Its 40th Anniversary
Image: Madman
At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Akira is my all-time favourite anything, so I’ll take any excuse to get people to pick up the manga for the first time or to thumb through well-read copies. It’s nothing short of a masterpiece. I can only think of a handful of manga and anime that have influenced pop culture the same way Akira has. It’s a sprawling sci-fi epic, a watershed moment for the cyberpunk genre and was a pivotal influence in introducing manga to wider Western audiences.

Back in 2017, Kodansha released a deluxe box set of Katsuhiro Otomo’s Akira to celebrate its 35th anniversary. Included in the set are the six volumes of the series, along with the odds-and-ends artbook Akira Club. You also get a neat little patch of Kaneda’s jacket design.

If you’ve been meaning to crack open this cyberpunk epic for the first time or even just revisit the ruins of Neo-Tokyo, this anniversary printing is how you do it – especially since this remastered set is currently on sale for $196.63, down from $340. That’s one of, if not the lowest price I’ve seen it going for and one hell of a bargain, all things considered.

READ MORE
The Complete Sandman Box Set Is 40% Off, Just In Time For The Netflix Series

Wait, what is Akira about?

akira manga
Image: Kodansha

The first chapter of Akira was published back in December 1982. This series took place in the far-off year of 2019, where teenage biker gangs wage war on the streets of a dystopian Neo-Tokyo, while a growing resistance attempts to overthrow a corrupt government.

When Tetsuo, a punk biker with a severe self-esteem problem, is involved in an accident, he awakens latent psychic powers. He lets these new abilities go to his head, kicking off a gang war that builds to a revolution that permanently alters Neo-Tokyo. Almost forty years later, it remains a high watermark of both manga and comics as a whole.

If you’re a big fan of the movie adaption of Akira but have never dipped your toes into the source material, you owe it to yourself to read it. Even though the Akira anime was written and directed by Otomo, it only covers about 30% of the manga, at best. It’s almost like reading a different work that just happens to share the same characters and setting.

It also looks goddamn incredible. There’s more talent and craft on show in single pages than most cartoonists can manage in entire issues.

READ MORE
You Really Need To Read Hayao Miyazaki's Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind

So what makes this box set so special?

akira
Image: Kodansha

As someone who owns multiple versions of the series (did I mention I’m a huge fan?), this is the definitive version of the manga.

Each volume is now housed in a sturdy hardcover and, unlike previous English printings, now reads in the traditional right-to-left. The manga also retains the original hand-drawn sound effects and is printed on high-quality paper, so Otomo’s detailed art is incredibly crisp. Akira has never looked better.

When you consider that the individual volumes of Akira retail for $42 to $53 each, that’s one hell of a deal. Akira Club also seems to be out of print at the moment, so this is also the only way to get your hands on it without paying out the nose for a secondhand copy. The series isn’t currently available digitally either, so your options are limited.

You can grab the Akira 35th Anniversary Box Set here. Trust me, you won’t regret it.

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

Chris Neill

Chris Neill

Chris Neill is an E-Commerce Editor at Pedestrian Group, working across PEDESTRIAN.TV, VICE Australia, Refinery29 Australia, Business Insider Australia, Gizmodo Australia, Lifehacker Australia and Kotaku Australia. He primarily writes about videogames, comics and other nerdy topics, along with consumer and lifestyle tech.

He firmly believes that pop culture peaked with Prince's 'Batdance'. You can find him on Twitter at @garflyf or you can contact him via email.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Comments

  • Alternately, if you happen to live in range of the Sydney library network you can borrow it for free. Be warned – there are several volumes and they’re huge.

    Reply

    • Dude, libraries are *great* for graphic novels nowadays. I’ve gotten into so many new series from the half dozen libraries in my general area. 😀

      Reply

  • Is long been a fan of the movie but not read the source. My boss lent me Vol 1 recently and I devoured it. The panel work in this is incredible to this day. A must for anyone into graphic art.

    Also check out Otamu: A global tribute, full of stunning works by artists he influenced. It’s very good.

    Reply
Show more comments

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.