These Prime Day LEGO Deals Hit Like A Ton Of Bricks

At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Prime Day 2022 is beginning to wind down, but it wouldn’t be a massive sale without a few red hot LEGO deals included.

Amazon Australia is offering some pretty decent deals for a range of LEGO sets, with the lion’s share of them coming from the brand’s Star Wars line. This is great news, of course, because Star Wars LEGO is always painfully expensive. But that’s the cost of owning a Garindan Long-Snoot minifig.

Here are all the LEGO deals worth building hype for during Prime Day 2022.

The Best Amazon Prime Day deals for LEGO

The Best Amazon Prime Day deals for LEGO Star Wars

You can find more Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals for LEGO sets here.

Want more Prime Day 2022 deals?

Check out more Prime Day round-ups below:

Check out all of the best Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals here on Kotaku.