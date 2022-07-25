See Games Differently

Ant-Man 3: Quantumania First Look Has Plenty of Mania… And MODOK?!

Rob Bricken

Published 34 mins ago: July 25, 2022 at 5:50 pm -
Filed to:ant man
ant man3ant manandthewasp3aquantumaniaentertainment2cculturefictionalcharactersfilmshankpymhopevandyneimaxfilmskangmarvelcinematicuniversemodokquantumaniascottscottlangwasp
Ant-Man 3: Quantumania First Look Has Plenty of Mania… And MODOK?!
Image: Marvel Studios

After Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is the next on the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s docket, so it should be no surprise the studio had something to show from the movie at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con. Unfortunately, while it’s not coming online, we got to see it — which means we got to see MODOK, the giant-headed goofball who’ll now be appearing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe!

Honestly, MODOK is all we needed to see, but all the footage was good: Scott has written a book about saving the world. The family gives him crap. They then all get sucked into the Quantum Realm and Kang is there. “Have I killed you before?” he asks Scott.

Quantumania will kick off Phase 5 of the MCU, because that’s where the villainous Kang not seen in Loki will make his debut. Since Kang is being touted as the main villain not just of the third Ant-Man movie but of Marvel’s saga, so it seems it’ll put a damper on any MODOK-based laffs and chuckles. But that should still make for an entertaining movie when Quantumania premieres on February 17, 2023.

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.