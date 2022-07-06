This Aussie Speedrun Marathon Is Raising Money For Cancer Research

Games are, obviously, a massive part of our lives and have brought us a lot of joy. So it’s always amazing to hear how games, and the gaming community, are able to give back to others in need. That’s exactly what the Australia Speedrun Marathon (ASM2022) is aiming to do by raising money for Game On Cancer.

The flagship 5-day annual marathon is Australia’s largest and longest-running speedrunning event and is kicking off from Thursday 13th July to Sunday 17th July in Adelaide. The marathon is also back in person this year, so even more reason to get together for a great cause.

Who is the sponsor?

This year, leading gaming peripheral maker HyperX is joining ASM2022 as the major partner.

HyperX will support the production of the speedrunning event with its high-performance gaming hardware whilst also promoting the marathon to their community. HyperX will also be donating to the fundraising efforts.

The coordinator as AusSpeedruns Ethan Levy said “Having the support of fantastic organisations like HyperX helps us achieve our core goals of building a stronger speedrunning community here in Australia, and rasiing more money for wonderous causes like Game On Cancer.”

HyperX themselves said that it made sense for them to support such causes that inspire good within the gaming community as it aligns with their overarching concept of ‘We’re All Gamers.’

Who is Australia Speedrun Marathon raising funds for?

The charity ASM2022 is raising money for this year is Game On Cancer, which is an initiative of Cure Cancer.

Cure Cancer is an Aussie-based charity dedicated entirely to funding early-cancer researchers and has provided over 540 grants to young scientists with ground-breaking innovative ideas, many of whom have gone on to become leaders in global cancer research.

As we know, cancer is a horrific experience for anyone to go through and is one of the leading causes of death in Australia. Globally, cancer kills almost 10 million people every year and will impact many more.

Cure Cancer has been dedicated to funding cutting-edge research across all cancer types for the past 55 years. They are also the only Australian organisation dedicated exclusively to funding emerging researchers to create a pipeline of future success.

You can, if you wish, make a donation to Cure Cancer here.

When is ASM2022?

The Australia Speedrun Marathon will kick off officially on Wednesday 13th July 2022 and will end on Sunday 17th July 2022.

As mentioned, the event will be held in Adelaide at the in, Studio + Cafe.

There will be a total of 66 games with 70 speedrunners competing. The rough duration of the event is 105 hours.

You can check out the full schedule here.

If you can’t make it to Adelaide this year, you can watch the event live on the AusSpeedRuns Twitch channel and you can donate to the fundraiser on the ASM2022 Tiltify page.

If you want to support Game On Cancer, you can do so by following them on Twitter or by joining the community Discord.

Speedrunning charity events are not uncommon. Just recently, the Summer Games Done Quick event over in the U.S. raised over $AU4.3 million for charity.

Let’s hope the Australia Speedrun Marathon can raise just as much, if not more.