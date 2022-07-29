Australian Track Sydney Sprint Is Coming To Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is adding Sydney Sprint, a Mario Kart Tour track set in Australia’s most populous city.

The track, a fast and popular track among the Tour community, was revealed in the trailer for Wave 2 of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe‘s Booster Course Pass.

Let’s take a track walk, shall we?

Turn 1 and 2 form a sharp S section perfect for drifting down to the Opera House. Turn 3 waits inside the Opera House, an easy left-hander that leads to a booster that will fire drivers across the harbour. A short straightaway runs under the bridge down to Turn 4, a sweeping right-hander that takes drivers past Luna Park and brings them up onto the Harbour Bridge. The Bridge straightaway ends in Turn 5, an easy left-hander that deposits drivers onto the Cahill Expressway. Another S-section through Turns 6 and 7 returns drivers to the start/finish. A short and sweet track, but with lots of opportunities for battling (and there are still plenty of shortcuts to find too).

Here’s a standard lap:

When the level arrived in Mario Kart Tour, characters like Baby Mario and Yoshi got Australian-themed skins. Baby Mario got Koala ears, and Yoshi got a kangaroo slouch hat with a bandana and boxing gloves. It would be cool to see these items find their way to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, but we somehow doubt it’ll happen.

Wave 2 of the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass (including Sydney Sprint) drops on August 4 on Nintendo Switch.