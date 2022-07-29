See Games Differently

Australian Track Sydney Sprint Is Coming To Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

David Smith

David Smith

Published 2 hours ago: July 29, 2022 at 10:33 am
Australian Track Sydney Sprint Is Coming To Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Image: Mario Kart Tour, Nintendo

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is adding Sydney Sprint, a Mario Kart Tour track set in Australia’s most populous city.

The track, a fast and popular track among the Tour community, was revealed in the trailer for Wave 2 of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe‘s Booster Course Pass.

Let’s take a track walk, shall we?

Turn 1 and 2 form a sharp S section perfect for drifting down to the Opera House. Turn 3 waits inside the Opera House, an easy left-hander that leads to a booster that will fire drivers across the harbour. A short straightaway runs under the bridge down to Turn 4, a sweeping right-hander that takes drivers past Luna Park and brings them up onto the Harbour Bridge. The Bridge straightaway ends in Turn 5, an easy left-hander that deposits drivers onto the Cahill Expressway. Another S-section through Turns 6 and 7 returns drivers to the start/finish. A short and sweet track, but with lots of opportunities for battling (and there are still plenty of shortcuts to find too).

Here’s a standard lap:

When the level arrived in Mario Kart Tour, characters like Baby Mario and Yoshi got Australian-themed skins. Baby Mario got Koala ears, and Yoshi got a kangaroo slouch hat with a bandana and boxing gloves. It would be cool to see these items find their way to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, but we somehow doubt it’ll happen.

Wave 2 of the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass (including Sydney Sprint) drops on August 4 on Nintendo Switch.

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

David Smith

David Smith

David Smith is the editor of Kotaku Australia. A games journalist and industry observer for nine years, he has previously written for The AU Review and PC World Australia. He has appeared on ABC Radio, covered live events around the world, and is a regular guest on industry panels and podcasts.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.