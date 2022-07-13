Bayonetta 3 Is Out In October, And It’s Got A Mode To Make The Game Less Sexy

The second half of Nintendo’s 2022 Switch release lineup continues to come into focus. On Wednesday the company announced in a new trailer that Bayonetta 3 will come to the hybrid handheld on October 28, letting Platinum Games’ gun-toting witch make her triumphant return right in time for Halloween. And that’s not all. A new “Naïve Angel” modesty mode will also let players hide characters’ naked bodies.

The latest trailer reveals that the stiletto-heeled Umbra Witch will be teaming up with a “veritable coven” of other Bayonettas as they fight to stop a giant Homunculi from destroying the world. Players will also get to take control of Viola, a mysterious witch-in-training who doesn’t give off any Devil May Cry vibes whatsoever, and unleash a flurry of sword combos on the agents of chaos.

What the trailer doesn’t include is any mention of Bayonetta 3‘s new Naïve Angle mode. Platinum Games tweeted about that separately in a short video showing how turning it off and on will either add or remove layers covering up Bayonetta and other characters’ bare skin. According to the studio, it’s the quintessential “family room” mode for when you don’t know who’s going to be walking by and don’t want to answer any extra questions about why there are so many D-cup demons wreaking havoc on the streets of Tokyo.

Relax, the witch is back and sexier than ever🌙



We've added the revolutionary "Naive Angel Mode" to Bayonetta 3 so more people can fully enjoy it👍



By turning it on, you can play right in the living room without having to worry about what's on screen… we think😅#Bayonetta3 pic.twitter.com/SEs3vqrdYc — PlatinumGames Inc. (@platinumgames) July 13, 2022

While the first Bayonetta originally launched in 2010 as a PS3 and Xbox 360 game, it was later ported to Wii U, and the series officially became a Nintendo exclusive with the launch of Bayonetta 2 in 2014. Both games were later ported to Switch as well, and an official tease for Bayonetta 3 debuted at the 2017 Game Awards.

Then nothing. The years went by, and despite continued reassurances from the team at Platinum Games that development was going just fine, it wasn’t until 2021 that a full gameplay trailer dropped. It has been 1386 days without any news, and so fans of the style-oozing witch went wild with speculation about the latest twists and turns in Bayonetta’s journey.

In addition to launching a Trinity Masquerade Collector’s Edition of Bayonetta 3, which I’m sure will not immediately get scalped on eBay, Nintendo is also giving the original Bayonetta a new limited run standalone physical release on Switch. Previously, the game was only available as a download code and pack-in with the port of Bayonetta 2.