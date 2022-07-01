The Best Gaming Deals In Australia Today

Who doesn’t love a good bargain? No one, that’s who. We’ve scoured the internet to find the best deals currently available for the PS4/PS5, Xbox and Nintendo Switch, along with a range of PC gaming deals.
Today’s highlights include the Stranger Of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin for $59, Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania for $9 and LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga for $59.
Can’t see any deals that are relevant to you? Check back later, as this round-up of gaming deals is updated every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
Have you seen a good deal that we’ve missed? Sound off in the comments to let us know.
Table of Contents
Nintendo Switch gaming deals
Switch console deals
- Nintendo Switch OLED Model – now $449 (down from $539)
- Nintendo Switch – now $395 (down from $469.95)
- Nintendo Switch Lite – now $289 (down from $329)
Switch game deals
- Immortals Fenyx Rising – now $24.98 (down from $69.95)
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land – now $54 with the promo code MCPAY10V2 (down from $79.95)
- The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword– now $57 (down from $79.95)
- Life is Strange: True Colours – now $47 (down from $89.95)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – now $59 (down from $89.95)
- Metroid Dread – now $62 (down from $79.95)
- Nintendo Switch Sports – now $54 (down from $69.95)
- Pokemon Brilliant Diamond – now $59 (down from $79.95)
- Pokemon Legends Arceus – now $54 with the promo code MCPAY10V2 (down from $79.95)
- Ring Fit Adventure – now $89 (down from $124.95)
- Super Mario Party – now $54 with the promo code MCPAY10V2 (down from $79.95)
- Super Mario Odyssey – now $54 with the promo code MCPAY10V2 (down from $79.95)
- Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania – $9 (down from $49)
- WarioWare Get It Together – now $47 (down from $69.95)
Switch hardware and accessory deals
- 8BitDo Pro 2 Bluetooth Controller – now $68 (down from $89.95)
- Hori Split Pad Pro Controller – now $68 (down from $99.95)
- Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons (Neon Blue/Red) – now $99 (down from $119.95)
PS4 and PS5 gaming deals
PS4 game deals
- Far Cry 6 (Gold Edition) – now $49 (down from $149.95)
- God of War – now $8 (down from $24.95)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – now $59 (down from $89.95)
- The Last of Us: Part II – now $23 (down from $54.95)
- Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania – $9 (down from $49)
- Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection – now $10 (down from $24.95)
PS5 game deals
- Deathloop – now $49 (down from $99.95)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human – now $49 (down from $99.95)
- Far Cry 6 – now $29 (down from $99.95)
- Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade – now $68 (down from $114.95)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo – now $36 (down from $99.95)
- Guardians of the Galaxy – now $36 (down from $99.95)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – now $59 (down from $124.95)
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure – now $59 (down from $109.95)
- Spider-Man: Miles Morales – now $55.90 (down from $94.95)
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection – now $39 (down from $79.95)
PS4/PS5 accessory deals
- PS5 DualSense Controller (Standard) – now $68 (down from $109.95)
- PS5 DualSense Controller (Cosmic Red) – now $79 (down from $109.95)
- PS5 DualSense Controller (Starlight Blue) – now $79 (down from $109.95)
- Thrustmaster TCA Sidestick Airbus Edition – now $99 (down from $149)
Xbox One and Series X gaming deals
Xbox game deals
- Battlefield 2042 – now $19 (down from $109.95)
- Elden Ring – now $80.90 (down from $109.95)
- Far Cry 6 – now $29 (down from $99.95)
- FIFA 22 – now $22 (down from $99.95)
- Ghostrunner – now $29 (down from $49.95)
- Guardians of the Galaxy – now $36 (down from $99.95)
- Hades – now $29 (down from $49.95)
- Halo Infinite – now $57 (down from $99.95)
- Mass Effect: Legendary Edition – now $20 (down from $99.95)
- Rider’s Republic – now $29 (down from $99.95)
- Stranger Of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin – now $59 (down from $99.95)
PC gaming deals
CPUs, SSDs and other hardware deals
- Crucial M.2 NVMe PCIe 2280 SSD (1TB) – now $149 (usually around $324)
- WD_Black SN850 NVMe M.2 PCIe Gen4 SSD (2TB) – now $396.42 (down from $585)
- WD_Black SN850 NVMe M.2 PCIe Gen4 SSD (2TB with heatsink) – now $408.72 (down from $628)
Gaming headset deals
- EPOS Sennheiser GSP 602 Headset – now $103.95 (down from $319)
- EPOS H6Pro Headset – now $159 (down from $259)
- HyperX Cloud Core Headset – now $109 (down from $159)
- Logitech G Pro X Headset – now $172.90 (down from $279.95)
- Razer BlackShark V2 X Headset – now $65 (down from $139)
- Razer Kaira Pro Wireless Gaming Headset – now $179 (down from $259.95)
- Razer Kraken X Multi-Platform Wired Gaming Headset – now $48.55 (down from $89)
- SteelSeries Arctis 3 Headset – now $96.95 (down from $139)
Keyboard deals
- HyperX Alloy Elite 2 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – now $179 (down from $229)
- Logitech G G915 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – now $279 (down from $399.95)
- Razer BlackWidow V3 Keyboard (Tenkeyless) – now $103.95 (down from $179.95)
- Razer BlackWidow Mechanical Gaming Keyboard (Green Switch) – now $95 (down from $239)
- Razer Huntsman Mini Optical Gaming Keyboard (Red Switch) – now $104 (down from $239.95)
- SteelSeries Apex 5 Hybrid Mechanical Keyboard – now $191 (down from $239)
Mice deals
- HyperX Pulsefire Dart Wireless Mouse – now $109 (down from $169)
- Logitech G Pro Mouse – now $155 (down from $279.95)
- Razer Basilisk X Hyperspeed Mouse – now $51.96 (down from $109.95)
- Razer DeathAdder Essential Gaming Mouse – now $27.56 (down from $79.95)
- Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro Mouse – now $108 (down from $135)
- SteelSeries Aerox 3 Wireless Mouse – now $125 (down from $188)
- SteelSeries Rival 310 Mouse – now $79 (down from $119.95)
Monitor deals
- Acer Nitro VG0 28″ 4K UHD Gaming Monitor – now $399 (down from $599)
- Acer Nitro XZ70U P 27″ VA Curved Gaming Monitor – now $349 (down from $499)
- Alienware 27 Gaming Monitor – now $539.40 (down from $899)
- Dell 25 Gaming Monitor – now $349.31 (down from $499)
- Dell 27 Gaming Monitor – now $324.36 (down from $499)
- Dell 27 Curved Gaming Monitor – now $389.99 (down from $598.99)
- Dell 32 Curved Gaming Monitor – now $286.09 (down from $469)
- Lenovo 27″ FHD IPS Gaming Monitor – now $299 (down from $379)
- Lenovo 34″ WQHD Curved Gaming Monitor – now $599 (down from $699)
Wi-Fi routers and other accessory deals
- ASUS RT-AX55 AX1800 Dual Band WiFi 6 Router – now $169 (down from $229)
- Google Nest WiFi Home Mesh Router (2-Pack) – now $289.99 (down from $399.99)
- Netgear Orbi (RBK352) WiFi 6 Dual-Band Mesh System – now $319 (down from $479)
- Razer Kiyo X Webcam – now $59 (down from $139)
- Thermaltake H100 Tempered Glass Mid-Tower Chasis – now $69 (down from $105)
- TP-Link AX1800 4G+ WiFi 6 Dual-Band Mesh Router – now $225.50 (down from $315)