Cat Games Unite To Show Their Support For Stray

Ruby Innes

Published 3 hours ago: July 18, 2022 at 11:22 am -
Filed to:cat games
indie gameslittle kitty big citymeowpetit islandsnackostray
Cat Games Unite To Show Their Support For Stray
Image: Twitter

Sorry guys, I’m not quite ready to stop talking about the cat games yet. Maybe I will be eventually.

Everybody loves the cat games. Everybody wants the cat games. While not all of the cat games are ready just yet, we’ve got one coming very soon, and that’s the puzzle-exploration cat game Stray.

Stray is out in just under two days, so the other cat games decided to celebrate the release of their fellow cat game by posting their little kitties with the cat from Stray. It all started with Little Kitty, Big City, an upcoming cat game that also happens to be the first game I ever wrote about for Kotaku Australia.

Then the avalanche of video game cats came through, with cat-racters from Kristala, Snacko, Space Boat, Schrödinger’s Cat Burglar, Astro Kat, Petit Island, and more making their own appearances.

The end result, with all the cat games included, is shown in the top picture. You love to see fellow cat game devs supporting one another.

About the Author

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes is a writer specialising in video games. She writes for Kotaku Australia, with a background in radio broadcasting and podcasting. She covers a wide range of gaming topics while also bringing her strange yet endearing drawings to her stories.
Ruby is passionate about the Australian games industry, and loves spotlighting hidden gems from local studios. Her favourite game is Undertale, and her game libraries are filled with an array of cutesy and creepy single-player story games.
You can contact her via her Twitter (@rubyinnes) or email.

