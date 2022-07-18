Cat Games Unite To Show Their Support For Stray

Sorry guys, I’m not quite ready to stop talking about the cat games yet. Maybe I will be eventually.

Everybody loves the cat games. Everybody wants the cat games. While not all of the cat games are ready just yet, we’ve got one coming very soon, and that’s the puzzle-exploration cat game Stray.

Stray is out in just under two days, so the other cat games decided to celebrate the release of their fellow cat game by posting their little kitties with the cat from Stray. It all started with Little Kitty, Big City, an upcoming cat game that also happens to be the first game I ever wrote about for Kotaku Australia.

Little Kitty wants to help @HKdevblog‘s stray kitty find their way home, so Little Kitty has offered to share their FISH! 🐟 Here’s to everyone getting home safely and to a purr-fectly meow-velous launch! pic.twitter.com/G3hUTJGFXG — Little Kitty, Big City (@LittleKittyGame) July 13, 2022

Then the avalanche of video game cats came through, with cat-racters from Kristala, Snacko, Space Boat, Schrödinger’s Cat Burglar, Astro Kat, Petit Island, and more making their own appearances.

Getting home safely, eh? We’ve got juuust the cat for the job, fam…and she’s got all the magic AND all the swords too. Your move, @snackodev 😜🤘 Legit been looking forward to playing all your incredible cat games, friends! 😻😻😻 pic.twitter.com/nfABUu6ol5 — Astral Clocktower Studios | KRISTALA (@ACS_Games) July 14, 2022

Mind if we drop in? Just to “inspect” that fish Kitty’s got.#catgamedevsunite pic.twitter.com/0Yz4tDEXZp — Michelle Franklin | Author writing 5 books 🖤🤍💜 (@MrsDenAsaan) July 15, 2022

Looks like Mittens has been enchanted by those fine aromas and is ‘sneaking’ in for a closer look…#catgamedevsunite pic.twitter.com/kjSJJ2qaQs — Abandoned Sheep (@_AbandonedSheep) July 15, 2022

oh…are we late to the party? pic.twitter.com/ulmRHnNLak — 🐾 Snacko (@snackodev) July 15, 2022

I want to come in , but my friend is not waking up🐈#catgamedevsunite pic.twitter.com/NrXwR7Jjne — LUCIA (@teamnewmountain) July 15, 2022

Flick sneaks his way in!#catgamedevsunite pic.twitter.com/1MZoEOUCjX — Misc. A Tiny Tale ✨Coming to Nintendo Switch!✨ (@MiscATinyTale) July 15, 2022

Nippy’s here to make furiends and knock stuff off shelves, and he doesn’t see any shelves! 😼#catgamedevsunite pic.twitter.com/YU1j37JBGT — Catlateral Damage: Remeowstered 🐈 OUT NOW! (@CatlateralDMG) July 15, 2022

Hello friends 🥰 I don’t bring any fish to the party but I have a fishrod, would you like to fish together? pic.twitter.com/UkmdPx6oKt — Petit island Game (@petitislandgame) July 15, 2022

Oh, seems like I dropped down the wrong tube. Wait never mind, this is purrfect!✨🥹🤍 (Reposted) pic.twitter.com/D0jLHpanth — 🍂Zera (@zera_dev) July 15, 2022

The end result, with all the cat games included, is shown in the top picture. You love to see fellow cat game devs supporting one another.