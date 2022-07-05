Here Are The Cheapest Copies Of Pokémon Scarlet And Violet In Australia

Earlier this year, Nintendo announced the latest instalment in the main Pokémon series, Scarlet and Violet. Once again, it’s time to catch ’em all.

From what we’ve seen so far, it looks like Scarlet and Violet are bringing a few new game mechanics to the table, including improved character creation, four-player co-op and the ability to challenge gyms in any order.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a new Pokémon game without new pocket monsters. So far, we’ve only seen the three starters, the mascot legendaries and a few others Pokémon. This handful of new faces does include Lechonk, a chubby pig that everyone has already formed some strong opinions about – some people want to eat it while others want to go on endless adventures. We’ve also seen the game’s professors, which have also spawned some, let’s say, heated reactions.

We’re curious about how much these new games will take inspiration from Pokémon Legends: Arceus, especially when it comes to encountering wild Pokémon while exploring in-between cities and towns.

We do know that these new Pokémon games won’t be using the separate open areas and hub village system of Legends: Arceus. Nintendo has confirmed that Scarlet and Violet will be open-world with “towns and cities that blend seamlessly into the wilderness with no borders”.

Here’s where you can grab a discounted Lechonk Simulator: Scarlet and Violet before their release.

Where can you get Pokémon Scarlet and Violet for cheap?

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is set to release on 18 November and is retailing for $79.95. Currently, both Amazon Australia and The Gamesmen have the cheapest copies of the games available at $68 each (Amazon also includes free shipping). After that, both Big W and JB Hi-Fi are selling Scarlet and Violet for $69.

Here’s where you can pick up a cheap copy of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet in Australia:

Amazon Australia : $68 + free shipping (Scarlet | Violet)

: $68 + free shipping (Scarlet | Violet) The Gamesmen : $68 (Scarlet | Violet)

: $68 (Scarlet | Violet) Big W : $69 (Scarlet | Violet)

: $69 (Scarlet | Violet) JB Hi-Fi : $69 (Scarlet | Violet)

: $69 (Scarlet | Violet) EB Games: $79.95 (Scarlet | Violet)

Nintendo is also offering a dual pack that includes both editions of the new Pokémon title (RRP $159.95). It looks like Amazon Australia has the cheapest price available for the pack at $128, which shakes out to be $64 per game.

Here’s where you can grab the dual pack of Scarlet and Violet:

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are exclusively available for the Nintendo Switch, with a release date of 18 November.