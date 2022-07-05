See Games Differently

Here Are The Cheapest Copies Of Pokémon Scarlet And Violet In Australia

Chris Neill

Chris Neill

Published 1 hour ago: July 5, 2022 at 3:52 pm -
Filed to:cheapest copies
dealsNintendoPokémonPokémon scarletPokémon violet
Here Are The Cheapest Copies Of Pokémon Scarlet And Violet In Australia
Image: Nintendo/The Pokémon Company
At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Earlier this year, Nintendo announced the latest instalment in the main Pokémon series, Scarlet and VioletOnce again, it’s time to catch ’em all.

From what we’ve seen so far, it looks like Scarlet and Violet are bringing a few new game mechanics to the table, including improved character creation, four-player co-op and the ability to challenge gyms in any order.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a new Pokémon game without new pocket monsters. So far, we’ve only seen the three starters, the mascot legendaries and a few others Pokémon. This handful of new faces does include Lechonk, a chubby pig that everyone has already formed some strong opinions about – some people want to eat it while others want to go on endless adventures. We’ve also seen the game’s professors, which have also spawned some, let’s say, heated reactions.

We’re curious about how much these new games will take inspiration from Pokémon Legends: Arceus, especially when it comes to encountering wild Pokémon while exploring in-between cities and towns.

We do know that these new Pokémon games won’t be using the separate open areas and hub village system of Legends: Arceus. Nintendo has confirmed that Scarlet and Violet will be open-world with “towns and cities that blend seamlessly into the wilderness with no borders”.

Here’s where you can grab a discounted Lechonk Simulator: Scarlet and Violet before their release.

READ MORE
Here Are The Cheapest Copies Of Xenoblade Chronicles 3 In Australia

Where can you get Pokémon Scarlet and Violet for cheap?

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet cheapest copies
Image: Nintendo/The Pokémon Company

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is set to release on 18 November and is retailing for $79.95. Currently, both Amazon Australia and The Gamesmen have the cheapest copies of the games available at $68 each (Amazon also includes free shipping). After that, both Big W and JB Hi-Fi are selling Scarlet and Violet for $69.

Here’s where you can pick up a cheap copy of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet in Australia:

Nintendo is also offering a dual pack that includes both editions of the new Pokémon title (RRP $159.95). It looks like Amazon Australia has the cheapest price available for the pack at $128, which shakes out to be $64 per game.

Here’s where you can grab the dual pack of Scarlet and Violet:

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are exclusively available for the Nintendo Switch, with a release date of 18 November.

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

Chris Neill

Chris Neill

Chris Neill is an E-Commerce Editor at Pedestrian Group, working across PEDESTRIAN.TV, VICE Australia, Refinery29 Australia, Business Insider Australia, Gizmodo Australia, Lifehacker Australia and Kotaku Australia. He primarily writes about videogames, comics and other nerdy topics, along with consumer and lifestyle tech.

He firmly believes that pop culture peaked with Prince's 'Batdance'. You can find him on Twitter at @garflyf or you can contact him via email.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.