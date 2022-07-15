Crunchyroll Expo Australia Tickets Are Now On Sale

Tickets to the inaugural Crunchyroll Expo Australia convention have officially gone on sale.

The show will be held at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre (the same place as PAX Aus) from Saturday, September 17 to Sunday, September 18th. Only one major guest has been confirmed for the show so far, but a good one: Ricco Fajardo the actor who plays Mirio in My Hero Academia will attend the show for signings, panels, and pictures with fans.

Tickets are available from Tixr and come in four flavours:

Saturday only: $45

Sunday only: $40

Saturday + Sunday: $55

VIP: $290

If the price of that VIP ticket raised your eyebrows, you wouldn’t be alone. What do you get for almost (counts on fingers) around 6 times the price of a regular ticket? You get access to the show on Saturday and Sunday, as well as 30 minutes early access to the show floor on both days. You also get early access to any guest signings and photo tokens on those days. This is in addition to “a whole host of other goodies exclusive to VIP Ticket holders,” according to the website.

Kotaku Australia has reached out to Crunchyroll Expo Australia for further information on what’s included in the VIP ticket and will update this piece if/when we hear back.