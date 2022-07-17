See Games Differently

Dinkum Is A Bloody Ripper Farming Sim, Mates

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes

Published 2 hours ago: July 18, 2022 at 9:25 am
Image: James Bendon

I haven’t seen a farming game from a solo developer as good as Dinkum since Stardew Valley.

If you’re anything like me, you’ve probably been waiting for something like this. You’ve amassed hundreds of hours on both Stardew Valley and Animal Crossing, and you want more. You might’ve gone down the route of trawling through old Harvest Moon games, or you might’ve just sat and waited.

Well, wait no longer, because Dinkum is what you’ve been waiting for.

Dinkum is a farming sim game developed and published by one-man dev James Bendon and is a love letter to Animal Crossing and outback Australia. What sets Dinkum apart from other farming sims is that it’s so uniquely Australian. While you do have the usual cows, chickens, and sheep, you also can care for giant wombats, which are just… so beautiful.

Not to mention you meet plenty of other Australian animals on your travels like echidnas, kangaroos, and crocodiles. But not all of these animals are cute and friendly and unlike Stardew and Animal Crossing, you gotta eat some of them. So you gotta hunt.

There are the little details in Dinkum that go a long way as well, such as the fact that not only do seasons change, but different parts of the land you’re working on are at different temperatures. This means that different crops will thrive in different areas, so you must plan accordingly.

Also, you’re basically in the middle of nowhere, so it’s up to you to build this town from the ground up and make people want to live there. This reminded me a lot of another Australian game, Grow: Song of the Evertree, which I absolutely loved.

Another great thing about Dinkum is while you can invite all sorts of NPCs to live in your town, it’s also co-op! So you can get a bunch of your mates to build your town up with you! Very good shit!

While the game is still in early access, there’s still plenty to come from Dinkum according to Bendon’s roadmap, which includes buildable guest houses for multiplayer, a new wild animal, multiple seasonal events, new fish, bugs, crops, recipes and clothing, and much more.

Despite all that, there’s already so much in this game to love. If you’re a PC gamer and have been wanting a game like Animal Crossing mixed with Harvest MoonDinkum is absolutely the way to go.

Here’s what some of the Steam reviews are saying:

Screenshot: Steam
Screenshot: Steam
Screenshot: Steam

Dinkum is out now in early access for PC.

Ruby Innes is a writer specialising in video games. She writes for Kotaku Australia, with a background in radio broadcasting and podcasting. She covers a wide range of gaming topics while also bringing her strange yet endearing drawings to her stories.
Ruby is passionate about the Australian games industry, and loves spotlighting hidden gems from local studios. Her favourite game is Undertale, and her game libraries are filled with an array of cutesy and creepy single-player story games.
You can contact her via her Twitter (@rubyinnes) or email.

