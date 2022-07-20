Dreamhack Melbourne’s Students Day Is An Actual Esports Career Expo

The inaugural Dreamhack Melbourne arrives in Australia on September 2-4, 2022, and will use the first day of its three-day event as a kind of careers expo.

Dreamhack Melbourne Students Day will put students from schools, universities and clubs in the mix with professionals from across the esports space. Across the day, players, casters, hosts, broadcast techs, coaches and team management representatives will hold regular talks on the Margaret Court Arena stage and within the new Centrepiece venue on-site.

According to ESL, panel topics include:

Working in Esports/Getting a Job in Esports

Online Safety and Social Media

University pathways to the esports industry

Life As a content creator

Community esports showcase (which includes students playing competitively on stage with student commentators)

The idea is that interested students can either follow the whole-day schedule and see every panel or just attend the ones they feel are most relevant. Between panels, students will have access to the wider festival and can attend any of the competitive events happening on the Friday.

Interested educational institutions can contact ESL to arrange special pricing on group tickets for students. If you’d like to check out Students Day as part of your own Dreamhack itinerary, you can pick up a normal Friday ticket ($50 for adults, $30 for kids) and head along.

Single-day passes, three-day passes, and BYOC passes to Dreamhack Melbourne are all still available.