EB Games Reopens Series X Preorders, Brings Back Xbox One Trade-In Deal

EB Games has brought its Xbox Series X console trade-in deal back ahead of fresh stock arriving in August.

The deal works like this: If you have an Xbox One S or Xbox One X to trade toward your Series X preorder, you can get some money off the total. For example, One S consoles with a disc tray will get you a Series X for $549, while the digital-only version will bring it down to $599. Trading an Xbox One X console will get you a Series X for $499.

You can also preorder the console without a trade for its RRP of $749. But, remember, preorders will still require a $200 deposit (which your trade-in should cover if you decide you want to go for it).

Xbox Series X consoles will be available to preorder online for Click & Collect at 11AM AEST today, due Mid-August! Extremely limited stock. Strictly one per customer: https://t.co/llb6hk5af9 pic.twitter.com/ZX3gqp5lTa — EB Games Australia (@EBGamesAus) July 27, 2022

A few provisos: the console will need to be in working order, and come with at least one controller. EB Games doesn’t mention launch model Xbox Ones at all, so you probably won’t get much for one of those. Regardless, trade credit will be applied directly to your preorder to expedite your pick-up when it arrives.

EB ran this same trade-in deal before the arrival of the Xbox Series X in 2020. This deal has returned sporadically over the last two years, usually heralding the arrival of a larger-than-average stock shipment.

EB Games says preorder customers should expect the next wave of Xbox Series X consoles to arrive in mid-August.